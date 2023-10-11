North Point Associates announces the appointment of board member Chaitan Fahnestock

"Growth will enable even greater capabilities in service of clients and abundant career opportunities for our people." Tweet this

An accomplished business leader in both consultancy and professional services arenas, Fahnestock recently served as a board member and special advisor to Riveron Consulting and Method Bank prior to joining North Point Associates.

Isaac Garcia-Dale, founder and CEO of North Point Associates, stated that, "We are thrilled to have someone with Chaitan's experience and enthusiasm and proud to have him as a part of our team. He has a history of growing and stewarding professional services and business advisory firms and is a great fit both in terms of what we do but also in terms of our stage of growth."

In 2006, Chaitan Fahnestock took on the role of senior director of business development at Riveron Consulting. Previously, Fahnestock as Riveron's managing director, was responsible for the company's organic growth strategy and execution, business development, client satisfaction, and new market leadership recruitment and training. In March 2015, he was named to Riveron's first established board of directors. In 2016, Fahnestock became Riveron's COO as well as president and served as a board member and special advisor for the company until 2023.

Fahnestock's extensive professional background spans private equity, investment banking, and lending communities. He is equally experienced with building business relationships, formulating high-performing teams, and managing high-growth organizations. With more than 30 years of expertise in creating and executing market growth strategies, Fahnestock provided tremendous opportunities for the clients, stakeholders, and people during his time leading Riveron.

Fahnestock earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Oklahoma State University and is an active member of the Young Presidents' Organization–Lone Star Dallas Chapter. "Given the unmatched depth and quality of work delivered to clients by North Point [Associates], I am bullish on the prospects for outsized growth by the company," said Fahnestock. "Growth will enable even greater capabilities in service of clients and abundant career opportunities for our people."

About North Point Associates

North Point Associates is a research firm that provides tailored research services to support our clients in private investment, human capital, political and issue campaigns. North Point Associates' team of experienced lawyers and professional researchers consistently delivers solid and impressive research products to further the pursuits of its clients.

