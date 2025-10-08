North Shore Bank Transforms Branch Operations with Nextenture Productivity Cloud, Driving Efficiency and Compliance

"The solution delivered measurable time saving, enhanced accountability, while supporting leaner staffing." - Sue Doyle, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Banking, North Shore Bank. Post this

The implementation also enhanced cross-departmental collaboration, strengthened compliance accountability with real-time visibility, and delivered full electronic audit trails that reduce remediation effort and risk exposure.

"Within the first year, the solution delivered measurable time saving and enhanced accountability, supporting leaner staffing models and reduction in full-time equivalent (FTE)," said Sue Doyle, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Banking, North Shore Bank.

"Community banks today are under immense pressure to do more with less. North Shore Bank's success proves that digitizing task management and compliance is not only achievable but essential for growth. Our Productivity Cloud is helping institutions unlock time for what matters most, building customer relationships," said Maygan Cianflone, COO, Nextenture.

Looking ahead, North Shore Bank plans to expand its use of Nextenture's Productivity Cloud with Microsoft Teams integration, auto-routed forms to enhance inter-departmental collaboration, and deeper AI-driven insights to support coaching and performance improvement.

About North Shore Bank

Founded in 1923, North Shore Bank serves individuals, families, and businesses across Wisconsin with a commitment to delivering trusted financial services through its 40+ branch network.

About Nextenture

Nextenture is a provider of workforce and productivity solutions purpose-built for financial institutions. Its Productivity Cloud enables banks and credit unions to digitize operations, strengthen compliance, and optimize workforce efficiency with AI-driven insights and real-time reporting.

