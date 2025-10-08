North Shore Bank Transforms Branch Operations with Nextenture Productivity Cloud, Driving Efficiency and Compliance

North Shore Bank, a Wisconsin-based financial institution with over 40 branches, has successfully deployed Nextenture's Productivity Cloud to digitize task management, checklists, audits, and AI-driven reporting. Within the first year, the bank achieved measurable time savings, improved compliance readiness, and empowered frontline coaching, all while supporting leaner staffing models without compromising customer service or employee satisfaction.
BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Facing rising regulatory costs, staffing pressures, and the need for consistent branch execution, North Shore Bank sought a solution to streamline daily operations. By implementing the Nextenture Productivity Cloud, the bank realized significant efficiency and workforce optimization gains, including:
- 45 hours per quarter saved on audit processes
- 11 hours per day saved across branches through electronic task management
- 15+ hours per month regained by operations leadership
- A reduction in branch FTEs achieved without reducing service quality
The implementation also enhanced cross-departmental collaboration, strengthened compliance accountability with real-time visibility, and delivered full electronic audit trails that reduce remediation effort and risk exposure.
"Within the first year, the solution delivered measurable time saving and enhanced accountability, supporting leaner staffing models and reduction in full-time equivalent (FTE)," said Sue Doyle, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Banking, North Shore Bank.
"Community banks today are under immense pressure to do more with less. North Shore Bank's success proves that digitizing task management and compliance is not only achievable but essential for growth. Our Productivity Cloud is helping institutions unlock time for what matters most, building customer relationships," said Maygan Cianflone, COO, Nextenture.
Looking ahead, North Shore Bank plans to expand its use of Nextenture's Productivity Cloud with Microsoft Teams integration, auto-routed forms to enhance inter-departmental collaboration, and deeper AI-driven insights to support coaching and performance improvement.
About North Shore Bank
Founded in 1923, North Shore Bank serves individuals, families, and businesses across Wisconsin with a commitment to delivering trusted financial services through its 40+ branch network.
About Nextenture
Nextenture is a provider of workforce and productivity solutions purpose-built for financial institutions. Its Productivity Cloud enables banks and credit unions to digitize operations, strengthen compliance, and optimize workforce efficiency with AI-driven insights and real-time reporting.
