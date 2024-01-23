North Square Altrinsic International Equity Fund Marks Third Anniversary With 4-Star Overall Morningstar Rating, Continued Strong Inflows in Assets

"We congratulate our North Square Altrinsic International Equity Fund portfolio managers for the Fund's first Morningstar rating of four stars, which we consider a very positive debut," said North Square CEO and Co-Founder Mark Goodwin. Post this

"We congratulate our North Square Altrinsic International Equity Fund portfolio managers for the Fund's first Morningstar rating of four stars, which we consider a very positive debut," said North Square CEO and Co-Founder Mark Goodwin. "The Fund's strong performance has been noted by investors, attracting fund flows that have pushed the Fund well over the $100 million mark in assets under management," he added. As of December 31, 2023, the North Square Altrinsic International Equity Fund's total net assets were $118.9 million.

"Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC, the Fund's subadvisor, has been managing its international equity strategy for over 22 years, and the North Square Altrinsic International Equity Fund shares the same investment approach and process," Goodwin said.

"As the Fund pursues its investment objective of long-term growth of capital, we believe Altrinsic's private equity approach to public equities results in a prudently concentrated portfolio of high-conviction, long-term investments with exposures that tend to be different from benchmark indices," Goodwin added.

Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC is a focused, independent investment boutique founded in 2000 that capitalizes on extensive networks, global cross-border perspectives, rigorous fundamental research, and a long-term investment horizon to deliver strong absolute and risk-adjusted returns. John Hock, CFA, John DeVita, CFA, CPA, and Rich McCormick, CFA are the Fund's portfolio managers.

Altrinsic Founder and Chief Investment Officer John Hock said, "We are thrilled about our partnership with the North Square team, which has exceeded our expectations, and pleased to see the Morningstar rating and flows into the fund."

Regarding the investment opportunity set, Hock added, "International markets have not been as fashionable as the 'Magnificent Seven' or US equities in general, but we are excited about the quality companies and more attractive valuations we are finding overseas. We believe this combination offers a better range of outcomes and margin of safety."

About Altrinsic Global Advisors

Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC, founded in 2000, is an employee-controlled and majority-owned investment management firm. Altrinsic manages approximately $8.5billion in global, international, and emerging markets equities, applying a long-term private equity approach to public equities. The firm was established with the belief that a focused, experienced, well-connected investment team with an uncompromising culture of teamwork and the pursuit of excellence has a sustainable competitive advantage in the investment management industry. Altrinsic's clients include corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, sub-advisory, and individual investors (in partnership with North Square Investments). Learn more about Altrinsic at http://www.altrinsic.com.

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square has an experienced senior management team comprised of seasoned professionals, a board composed of industry veterans including John Amboian, Neil Cummins and Brian Gaffney, and is backed by Estancia Capital Partners. As of December 31, 2023, North Square had $1.39 billion of assets under management in 12 mutual funds. With North Square's ownership interests (majority and minority, respectively) in the distinctly branded firms of CS McKee and Oak Ridge Investments, collective assets under management and advisement totaled $11.1 billion. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

Principal Risks of Investing: Risk is inherent in all investing including an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund involves certain principal risks, including, among others: Equity Risk, Large-Cap Company Risk, Market Risk, Foreign Investment Risk, Emerging Market Risk, Currency Risk, and Management and Strategy Risk. Summary descriptions of these and other principal risks of investing in the Fund are set forth in the Fund's prospectus. Before you decide whether to invest in the Fund, carefully consider these risks associated with investing in the Fund, which may cause investors to lose money. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of the bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Please see the Fund's prospectus for additional risk disclosures.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling 855-551-5521. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

