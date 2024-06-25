North Square Dynamic Small Cap Fund Winner of Active Equities Mutual Fund of the Year at with.Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2024 Ceremony

"We congratulate the Fund's subadvisor Algert Global Investors and the Portfolio Management Team of Peter Algert, Ph.D and Ryan LaFond, Ph.D. for this significant achievement, which is a capstone to the Fund's successful investment strategy," said North Square Chief Executive Officer Mark Goodwin. Post this

For over three decades, the highly-coveted with.Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards have recognized the people and organizations that have stood out for their excellence, achievements and contributions to the Mutual Fund industry. 855-551-5521 or visit northsquareinvest.com for the most recent month-end performance results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. To view the Fund's standardized performance returns, please click here: https://northsquareinvest.com/strategies/dynamic-small-cap/

"We are thrilled the Dynamic Small Cap Fund received this Award, chosen from a very impressive shortlist of top-performing mutual funds," said Mark Goodwin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of North Square.

The Fund's investment focus is to find market inefficiencies and exploitable opportunities via high-conviction, high-alpha seeking analysis, using a systematic process with the goal of achieving attractive risk-adjusted returns over a full market cycle," Goodwin continued.

Goodwin also noted the Fund's strong performance was responsible for robust asset flows in 2023, rising to $177.87 million by year end. (As of May 31, 2024, the North Square Dynamic Small Cap Fund's total net assets were $248.77 million.)

"We congratulate the Fund's subadvisor Algert Global Investors and the Portfolio Management Team of Peter Algert, Ph.D and Ryan LaFond, Ph.D. for this significant achievement, which is a capstone to the Fund's successful investment strategy," Goodwin said.

For additional Dynamic Small Cap Fund performance information, portfolio holdings, and characteristics, please see the North Square Dynamic small Cap Fund Fact Sheet: https://northsquareinvest.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/North-Square-Dynamic-Small-Cap-Fund-1Q-2024-Fact-Sheet.pdf

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. With an experienced senior management team, a board composed of highly regarded industry veterans and backed by Estancia Capital Partners, North Square is a leader in aggregating high quality, alpha-generating active strategies to assist financial intermediary partners in building superior risk-adjusted portfolios for the benefit of their clients.

As of March 31, 2024, North Square had $1.47 billion of assets under management in 11 mutual funds. With North Square's ownership interests (majority and minority, respectively) in the distinctly branded firms of CS McKee and Oak Ridge Investments, collective assets under management and advisement totaled $12.26 billion. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

About With Intelligence

With Intelligence was founded in 1998 and is a leading provider of investment intelligence for allocating decisions, fund-raising and business development. The business delivers a unique blend of data, including profiles, fund information, performance metrics, and valuable analyst perspectives.

Bringing together some of the most reputable brands in investment information, With Intelligence's proprietary solution was launched in 2021 and is already regarded as a superior investment intelligence service.

The global team includes data scientists, analysts, reporters and journalists, technologists, developers and industry experts – all obsessed with revealing the bigger picture of the asset management industry. With Intelligence's platform connects investment professionals with the right people, intelligence and opportunities.

For more information on With Intelligence, please visit http://www.withintelligence.com.

North Square Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about the company's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV, which is available upon request. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Principal Risks of Investing: Risk is inherent in all investing, including an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the following principal risks, among others: Small Cap Company Risk, Equity Risk, Reliance on Technology Risk, Value-Oriented Investment Strategies Risk, Management and Strategy Risk, Liquidity Risk, Portfolio Turnover Risk, ETF Risk, Preferred Stock Risk, Foreign Investment Risk, Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") Risk, and IPO Risk. Summary descriptions of these and other principal risks of investing in the Fund are set forth in the Fund's prospectus. Before you decide whether to invest in the Fund, carefully consider these risk factors and special considerations associated with investing in the Fund, which may cause investors to lose money. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of the bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Please see the Fund's prospectus for additional risk disclosures.

"Alpha" is a term used in investing to describe an investment strategy's ability to beat the market. Alpha is often referred to as an investment's excess return in relation to its benchmark, when adjusted for risk.

Before investing, consider the product's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling 855-551-5521. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor.

Media Contact

Martin Gawne, North Square Investments, (312) 857-2167, [email protected], https://northsquareinvest.com/

SOURCE North Square Investments