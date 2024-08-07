North Square Investments Expands Mutual Fund Platform with Launch of Kennedy MicroCap Fund

"Utilizing a disciplined and consistent investment process, Kennedy Capital has been focused on generating returns in the micro, small, and mid-cap domestic equity markets for their clients for over 40 years," said Mark Goodwin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of North Square. Post this

"Utilizing a disciplined and consistent investment process, Kennedy Capital has been focused on generating returns in the micro, small, and mid-cap domestic equity markets for their clients for over 40 years," said Mark Goodwin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of North Square.

"We have followed Kennedy Capital's investment team closely and recognize their specific expertise and experience in this specific segment of the equity market. We are delighted to launch the North Square Kennedy MicroCap Fund, an important step in building out our diversified retail suite of specialized institutional-quality portfolios, a priority for our clients and the marketplace."

"We are extremely pleased to be working in partnership with North Square on the Kennedy MicroCap Fund," said Donald Cobin, CFA®, Kennedy Capital Management President and Chief Executive Officer. "Led by our Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research, our firm utilizes a detail-oriented, bottom-up proprietary research process driven by a team of more than a dozen sector-specific analysts. We believe this level of specialization provides a competitive advantage allowing us to regularly capitalize on overlooked opportunities. Small cap inefficiencies can be amplified within micro caps, offering strong opportunities for value creation," he added.

The investment objective of the North Square Kennedy MicroCap Fund is to provide capital appreciation. The portfolio manager of the North Square Kennedy MicroCap Fund is Sean McMahon, a 19-year veteran of Kennedy Capital Management. The Fund's total net assets as of July 31, 2024 were $10.84 million.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of micro-capitalization companies, considered to be companies with market capitalizations generally within the ranges of the Russell Microcap® Index at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2023, the market capitalization range of the Russell Microcap® Index was between $0.63 million and $7.9 billion. The Fund's investments in equity securities may include common and preferred stock, convertible securities, securities of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and shares of investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") designed to track micro-cap indices.

"Kennedy Capital was actually founded by former chemical engineers," noted Phil Callahan, Head of Distribution for North Square. "The firm is known for its intense bottom-up research, and for being equity specialists with global perspectives. We are very excited to offer our financial intermediary partners and their investors access to this high-quality institutional investment adviser."

North Square is committed to the sourcing, vetting and delivery of institutional, active investment managers to their financial intermediary partners which include broker dealers, wealth management advisors, RIAs, family offices, retirement plans and private banks. North Square believes the firm delivers value to its investment partners by providing support services and access to distribution while assisting distribution partners as they search for high quality, alpha-generating active investment strategies to build better risk-adjusted portfolios for their clients. North Square's multi-boutique platform includes a mutual fund family and ownership interests in the distinctly branded firms of C.S. McKee and Oak Ridge Investments with collective assets under management and advisement of approximately $12.54 billion (as of June 30, 2024).

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. With an experienced senior management team, a board composed of highly regarded industry veterans and backed by Estancia Capital Partners, North Square is a leader in aggregating high quality, alpha-generating active strategies to assist financial intermediary partners in building risk-adjusted portfolios for the benefit of their clients. Learn more about North Square Investments at https://northsquareinvest.com/

About Kennedy Capital Management

Founded in 1980, St. Louis-based Kennedy Capital Management LLC delivers investment strategies to corporate and public pension funds, endowments, foundations, multi-employer plans and high net worth individuals. As of June 30, 2024, Kennedy Capital Management managed approximately $4.95 billion in assets. The privately held, employee-owned company specializes in the management of small and mid-cap strategies across the growth-value spectrum for its clients that integrates ESG considerations into its research and investment process. Kennedy Capital Management is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit http://www.kennedycapital.com.

Kennedy Capital Management LLC and North Square Investments, LLC are investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about the companies' investment advisory services can be found in their respective Form ADV, which are available upon request. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Principal Risks of Investing: Risk is inherent in all investing, including an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the following principal risks, among others: Equity Risk, Preferred Stock Risk, Convertible Securities Risk, Sector Focus Risk, Portfolio Turnover Risk, Market Risk, Micro-Cap and Small-Cap-Sized Company Risk, Growth-Oriented Investment Strategies Risk, Value-Oriented Investment Strategies Risk, Reliance on Technology Risk, Cybersecurity Risk, ETF and Mutual Funds Risk, Real Estate Investments Trust Risk, Liquidity Risk, Currency Risk, Foreign Investment Risk, Emerging Market Risk, Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Risk, Limited Operating History Risk and Management and Strategy Risk. Summary descriptions of these and other principal risks of investing in the Fund are set forth below. Before you decide whether to invest in the Fund, carefully consider these risk factors and special considerations associated with investing in the Fund, which may cause investors to lose money. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of the bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

The Russell MicroCap® Index measures the performance of the MicroCap segment of the U.S. equity universe. MicroCap stocks make up less than 2% of the U.S. equity market (by market cap, as of the most recent reconstitution) and consist of the smallest 1,000 securities in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, plus the next 1,000 smallest eligible securities by market cap.

Before investing, consider the product's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling 855-551-5521. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor.

Media Contact

Martin Gawne, North Square Investments, (312) 857-2167, [email protected], https://northsquareinvest.com/

SOURCE North Square Investments