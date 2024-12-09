North Square Investments Named One of the "Best Places to Work in Money Management" By Pensions & Investments

"We are honored to once again receive this award," said North Square CEO and co-founder Mark Goodwin. "Our employees hone their skills at work every day. We are very fortunate to have a team of colleagues who help set North Square apart." Post this

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. "In doing so, they're helping their employees, clients and their businesses succeed.''

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 13th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2024 honorees for their commitment to employee well-being, attractive incentive structures and talent development that demonstrate how investing in your employees can elevate our industry to greater heights," said P&I President and Publisher Nikki Pirrello.

"We are honored to once again receive this award," said North Square CEO and co-founder Mark Goodwin. "At North Square we strive to create an environment that leverages our exceptional group of talented and experienced industry professionals as they work to provide institutional quality, active investment managers to our financial intermediary partners and their clients. Our employees hone their skills at work every day. We are very fortunate to have a team of colleagues who help set North Square apart."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2024 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2024

North Square is committed to the sourcing, vetting and delivery of institutional quality, active investment managers to their financial intermediary partners which include broker dealers, wealth management advisors, RIAs, family offices, retirement plans and private banks. North Square believes it delivers value to its investment partners by providing support services and access to distribution while assisting distribution partners as they search for high quality, alpha- generating active investment strategies to build better risk-adjusted portfolios for their clients. North Square's multi-boutique platform includes a mutual fund family and ownership interests in the distinctly branded firms of C.S. McKee and Oak Ridge Investments with collective assets under management and advisement of over $15 billion on a proforma basis following its Foundry Partners acquisition, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square has an experienced senior management team comprised of seasoned professionals, a board composed of industry veterans including John Amboian, Neil Cummins and Brian Gaffney, and is backed by Estancia Capital Partners. As of September 30, 2024, North Square had $1.9 billion of assets under management in 12 mutual funds and one closed end fund. With North Square's ownership interests (majority and minority, respectively) in the distinctly branded firms of CS McKee and Oak Ridge Investments, collective assets under management and advisement totaled $12.7 billion. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 51-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at http://www.pionline.com.

North Square Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about the company's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV, which is available upon request. Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer to buy or sell a particular security or investment product. This information contains opinions that are as of the date of this publication and are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact

Martin Gawne, North Square Investments, (312) 857-2167, [email protected], https://northsquareinvest.com/

