North Square Preferred and Income Securities Fund Named a LSEG Lipper Fund Awards USA 2024 Winner

"The 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are recognizing perhaps the most dramatic three-year period that the markets have seen in decades. Fund managers being recognized have steered their investors through a pandemic, a mild recession, a war, skyrocketing inflation and dramatic central bank intervention," said Robert Jenkins, Global Head of Research, Investment & Wealth LSEG Lipper.

"Whether you've been investing for just the past 15 years and have seen only the easy money environment following the Financial Crisis – or you've been an investor for 50 years and feel as if you've seen it all, there is no way to have foreseen the range of fundamental and non-financial factors that impacted the markets these past few years," Jenkins continued.

"We applaud the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners such as the North Square Preferred and Income Securities Fund for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors' portfolios through a cross-current of global market disruptions," he said.

The North Square Preferred and Income Securities Fund's (ORDNX) subadvisor is Red Cedar Investment Management, an institutional investment advisory firm located in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Cincinnati, Ohio.

"We congratulate our subadvisor Red Cedar and the Fund's portfolio management team for this significant achievement," said North Square CEO and Co-Founder Mark Goodwin. "A tenured team of investment professionals manages the Fund," he added, "many of whom have worked together for over 20 years. We think this Fund has provided our clients with a very attractive high quality, risk-adjusted potential income opportunity."

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

About Red Cedar Investment Management

Red Cedar Investment Management is a majority employee-owned, active asset manager with offices in Grand Rapids, MI (HQ) and Cincinnati, OH. The firm was founded in 2014 and has 15 employees with $1.6B in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. The firm is focused on providing high quality, income-producing strategies to clients through research across the capital structure and an expertise in managing preferred securities. For more information about Red Cedar, please visit redcedarim.com.

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square has an experienced senior management team comprised of seasoned professionals, a board composed of industry veterans including John Amboian, Neil Cummins and Brian Gaffney, and is backed by Estancia Capital Partners. As of December 31, 2023, North Square had $1.39 billion of assets under management in 12 mutual funds. With North Square's ownership interests (majority and minority, respectively) in the distinctly branded firms of CS McKee and Oak Ridge Investments, collective assets under management and advisement totaled $11.1 billion. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

Principal Risks of Investing, North Square Preferred and Income Securities Fund: Risk is inherent in all investing, including an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the following principal risks, among others: Credit and Subordination Risk, Preferred Securities Risk, High Yield ("Junk") Bond Risk, Hybrid Security Risk, Additional Tier 1 Securities Risk, Fixed Income Security Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Optionality Risk, Sector Focus Risk, Foreign Investments Risk, Rule 144A and Regulation S Securities Risk, Currency Risk, Emerging Markets Risk, Derivatives and Hedging Transactions Risk, and LIBOR Transition Risk. Summary descriptions of these and other principal risks of investing in the Fund are set forth in the Fund's prospectus. Before you decide whether to invest in the Fund, carefully consider these risk factors and special considerations associated with investing in the Fund, which may cause investors to lose money. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of the bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Please see the Fund's prospectus for additional risk disclosures.

Call 855-551-5521 or visit northsquareinvest.com for the most recent month-end performance results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance shown reflects contractual fee waivers. Without such waivers, total returns would be reduced.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling 855-551-5521. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

The Lipper Fund Awards Methodology:

The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria. The influential and prestigious LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on our Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. Individual classifications of three, five, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized. The awards are based on LSEG Lipper's proven proprietary methodology, which can be viewed here: https://excellenceweb.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/uploads/award/lipper_methodology/methodology_file/123/2024_LFA_Methodology.pdf.

North Square is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Information contained herein derives from third-party sources believed to be reliable by the Adviser. However the accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Martin Gawne, North Square Investments, (312) 857-2167, [email protected], https://northsquareinvest.com/

