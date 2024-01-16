North Star Agency Named Sales Representative for Mercer Culinary in MAFSI Territory 19

"The North Star Agency is well-positioned to represent Mercer Culinary in their market," states Chris Parker, National Sales Manager for Mercer Culinary. "We look forward to their partnership." Post this

Mercer Culinary, a renowned brand in the culinary industry, is pleased to align with North Star Agency to expand its reach and provide top-quality culinary tools to establishments in the designated territory. Mercer Culinary is known for its commitment to innovation, precision, and durability, making them a perfect fit for North Star Agency's portfolio.

For assistance with Mercer Culinary products in Minnesota, North Dakota or South Dakota, North Star Agency can be reached at 763-545-1400 or via email at [email protected]. Their team of experienced professionals is ready to provide personalized guidance and support to foodservice establishments seeking high-quality culinary tools and equipment.

About North Star Agency:

North Star Agency is an independent manufacturers' representative group based in Minneapolis, MN. Specializing in commercial kitchen equipment and supplies, they serve clients in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. With a commitment to excellence, North Star Agency connects restaurants and foodservice operators with leading brands in the food service industry.

About Mercer Culinary

Mercer Culinary manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market. Exceptional materials, unique design and dedicated craftsmanship are the hallmark of Mercer products. Mercer is the predominant supplier to culinary education with a strong presence in commercial foodservice spanning more than 30 years. Quality, performance, value, and service are the focal points for this second-generation family business.

Contact:

Lisa DeMartino

Marketing Communications Manager

Mercer Culinary

1860 Smithtown Avenue

Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

631-865-4718

[email protected]

http://www.mercerculinary.com

Media Contact

Lisa DeMartino, Mercer Culinary, 631-865-4752, [email protected], www.mercerculinary.com

