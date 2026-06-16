North Star Imaging, a Leading Provider of Industrial X-ray and Computed Tomography (CT) Inspection Solutions, Announces Leadership Transition

"Together with our talented team, we will drive strategic innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers through industry-leading technologies and solutions," said Vamshi Sarangapani, General Manager, North Star Imaging. Post this

The transition continues a period of strong momentum for NSI, which marked its 40th anniversary in 2026 - four decades of innovation in nondestructive testing (NDT) for the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, and other industries it serves worldwide.

A New Chapter for North Star Imaging

Sarangapani joined NSI in 2025 and has helped shape product strategy and execution across the company's global portfolio of industrial digital radiography and CT solutions, spanning hardware, software, and services. As General Manager, he will take full P&L ownership of the business and lead NSI's continued growth.

He brings a global perspective and a blend of strategic leadership and operational excellence. Prior to NSI, he held general management and product leadership roles at Honeywell and spent 16 years at Cummins Inc. in roles of increasing responsibility across product strategy, supply chain, sourcing, engineering, and international operations. He completed a business program at Stanford GSB and holds an MBA from Indiana University, an MS in Engineering from Auburn University, and B.Tech from IIT Madras in India.

"I am honored to lead NSI and excited by the opportunity to help shape the future of industrial X-ray and CT solutions. Together with our talented team, we will drive strategic innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers through industry-leading technologies and solutions," said Vamshi Sarangapani, General Manager, North Star Imaging.

Recognizing Rebecca Rudolph's Leadership

Under Rudolph's leadership, North Star Imaging strengthened its position as a global leader in industrial X-ray and CT inspection. Her promotion to VP & GM of Brooks Instrument reflects both her impact at NSI and ITW's commitment to developing leaders across its businesses.

"Leading North Star Imaging has been a privilege, and I'm proud of what this team has accomplished. NSI is well positioned for its next chapter, and I have full confidence in Vamshi and the team to build on that foundation. I am excited to join Brooks Instrument and contribute to technologies that support the semiconductor industry, where precision, innovation, and process control play a critical role in enabling the next generation of advanced manufacturing." said Rebecca Rudolph, Vice President and General Manager, Semiconductor, Brooks Instrument.

About North Star Imaging

North Star Imaging (NSI) is a leading provider of industrial X-ray and computed tomography (CT) inspection systems. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Rogers, Minnesota, NSI serves customers across aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, and other industries with advanced nondestructive testing solutions. NSI is a division of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW). Learn more at 4nsi.com.

About Brooks Instrument

Brooks Instrument, an ITW company headquartered in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in precision flow and pressure measurement and control technology serving the semiconductor, industrial, life sciences, and research markets. Founded in 1946, Brooks delivers mass flow controllers and meters, pressure and vacuum solutions, and vapor delivery technology trusted worldwide. Learn more at brooksinstrument.com.

About ITW

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a Fortune 500 diversified manufacturer of specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related service businesses. Both North Star Imaging and Brooks Instrument are part of ITW's Test & Measurement and Electronics segment. Learn more at itw.com.

Media Contact

Surmil Kapoor, North Star Imaging, Inc, 1 (763)354-3287, [email protected], www.4nsi.com

SOURCE North Star Imaging, Inc