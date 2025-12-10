North Star Imaging Achieves Nadcap® Accreditation for Nondestructive Testing at California Facility

"NADCAP accreditation is a significant milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, precision, and continuous improvement," said Rebecca Rudolph, General Manager of North Star Imaging. Post this

"NADCAP accreditation is a significant milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, precision, and continuous improvement," said Rebecca Rudolph, General Manager of North Star Imaging. "It reinforces NSI's position as a trusted partner to aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing industries where regulated image quality and compliance are paramount."

The successful audit is the result of extensive preparation and teamwork across the organization. Well-deserved recognition goes to Christopher Bush, NAS410 Level III Digital Radiography Specialist and NSI's California operations team for their dedication.

"This achievement demonstrates our team's dedication to excellence," said Bush. "We take great pride in consistently meeting the demanding standards that our customers rely on for mission-critical inspections."

NSI's NADCAP accreditation aligns with the company's long-term strategy to deliver superior quality and reliability across all facilities. The company is already preparing for its next NADCAP audit at its Florida facility in early 2026, continuing its commitment to global quality leadership in Nondestructive Testing.

About North Star Imaging (NSI)

North Star Imaging, an ITW Company, designs, manufactures, and maintains advanced Digital Radiography (DR) and 3D Computed Tomography (CT) systems and software for a wide range of industries including aerospace, defense, automotive, and additive manufacturing. NSI also provides comprehensive inspection services, training, and support from multiple facilities worldwide.

For more information, visit www.4nsi.com.

About Nadcap®

Created in 1990 by SAE International, Nadcap® is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute® (PRI). PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at www.p-r-i.org.

Media Contact

Surmil Kapoor / Marketing Specialist, North Star Imaging, 1 763-354-3287, [email protected], www.4nsi.com

SOURCE North Star Imaging