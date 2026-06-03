North Star Imaging Achieves Nadcap® Accreditation for Nondestructive Testing at Florida Facility

"With this milestone, we now have two Nadcap-accredited labs serving our customers across the country." - Rebecca Rudolph, General Manager of North Star Imaging. Post this

A Critical Hub for Aerospace and Defense Inspection

NSI's Orlando laboratory is recognized as the first High Energy (9 MeV) Computed Tomography scanning service lab in the Southeastern United States. The facility serves the aerospace, defense, and additive manufacturing industries and is equipped with some of the most advanced non-destructive testing technology available, including:

MevX9 High Energy System - Capable of inspecting larger and extremely dense components, including energetics, that conventional systems cannot penetrate.

X5000 - Scanning parts up to 32" by 48" for large-scale mission-critical inspections.

X3000 - Scanning parts up to 19.5" by 24", offering high-resolution 3D computed tomography.

In addition to these systems, the Orlando facility offers 2D digital radiography, 3D micro computed tomography, high energy CT scanning, internal measurements, CAD comparisons, void and porosity analysis, reverse engineering, and failure analysis. NSI is ISO 9001:2015 certified, ISO 14001:2015 certified, ITAR registered and compliant, ASTM compliant, DOD 4145.26-M compliant, and staffed by ASNT and NAS 410 certified employees.

Leadership Perspective

"Nadcap accreditation at our Florida facility is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our Orlando team," said Rebecca Rudolph, General Manager of North Star Imaging. "With this milestone, we now have two Nadcap-accredited labs serving our customers across the country. It reinforces NSI's position as a trusted partner to aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing industries where regulated image quality and compliance are vital."

Building on Industry Momentum

The Florida facility's Nadcap accreditation comes on the heels of a strong showing by NSI at the 2024 ASNT Annual Conference in Las Vegas, where the company showcased advancements in non-destructive testing and highlighted the capabilities of its high-energy CT systems housed at the Orlando lab. Conference attendees were able to learn about the MevX9 system and NSI's full suite of inspection solutions designed for the most demanding applications in aerospace, defense, and beyond.

The accreditation will be processed through the eAuditNet (EAN) platform and will appear in the online Qualified Manufacturers List (QML), giving aerospace and defense prime contractors and OEMs direct visibility into NSI's certified capabilities.

About North Star Imaging (NSI)

North Star Imaging, an ITW Company, designs, manufactures, and maintains advanced Digital Radiography (DR) and 3D Computed Tomography (CT) systems and software for a wide range of industries including aerospace, defense, automotive, and additive manufacturing. NSI also provides comprehensive inspection services, training, and support from multiple facilities worldwide. The company is headquartered in Rogers, Minnesota, with additional facilities in California, Florida, and globally. For more information, visit 4nsi.com.

About Nadcap®

Created in 1990 by SAE International, Nadcap is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute (PRI). PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at www.p-r-i.org.

Media Contact

Surmil Kapoor / Marketing Manager, North Star Imaging, Inc., 1 763-354-3287, [email protected], www.4nsi.com

SOURCE North Star Imaging, Inc.