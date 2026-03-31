North Star Imaging Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation in Industrial Inspection

"This 40-year milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our customers have placed in us." Post this

"This 40-year milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our customers have placed in us," said Rebecca Rudolph, General Manager, NSI. "From our earliest days, we have been driven by a simple goal: to help our customers meet challenging inspection requirements by enabling informed, critical decisions in their most complex manufacturing environments. As we look ahead, that commitment remains at the core of everything we do."

Strength Through Partnership with ITW

As a part of the ITW family of companies, a Fortune 200 global industrial leader known for innovation, operational excellence, and customer-focused solutions, NSI combines the agility, flexibility, and customer responsiveness that clients value with the strength, stability, and resources of a world-class organization. This partnership enables continued investment in advanced inspection technology, the ability to scale solutions worldwide, collaboration across industries to drive innovation, and long-term resources to support customers with unparalleled service and collaboration.

Looking Ahead

As NSI enters its next chapter, the company remains focused on delivering cutting-edge X-ray and CT solutions backed by the expertise and resources of ITW. With a continued emphasis on quality, innovation, and customer partnership, North Star Imaging is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving inspection needs of industries worldwide.

About North Star Imaging

North Star Imaging (NSI) is a leading provider of industrial X-ray and computed tomography (CT) inspection systems. Headquartered in Rogers, Minnesota, NSI serves customers across aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, and other industries with advanced nondestructive testing solutions. NSI is a division of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW). For more information, visit www.4nsi.com.

Media Contact

Surmil Kapoor, North Star Imaging, 1 763-354-3287, [email protected], www.4nsi.com

SOURCE North Star Imaging