North Star Imaging Redefines CT Visualization with Launch of efX 3.0 Software

"efX 3.0 represents a major step forward in how teams manage and analyze CT data across the inspection lifecycle," Post this

"efX 3.0 represents a major step forward in how teams manage and analyze CT data across the inspection lifecycle," said Camaran Lemmer, Product Manager and ASNT Level III at North Star Imaging. "By introducing a project-based workflow and advanced visualization tools, we're helping customers reduce analysis time, improve collaboration, and make faster, more confident decisions."

At the core of efX 3.0 is a next-generation efX-CT module built around a project-based architecture. Users can now save their entire working state, including volumes, clipping objects, annotations, and bookmarks, into a single NSIX project file. This makes it easy to resume work, share findings and maintain consistency with colleagues and customers.

The new efX interface features a unified docking and layout system that consolidates all views into a single, customizable window. Operators can dock, undock, and rearrange panels to match their preferred workflow, pop out views for multi-monitor configurations, and save layout presets for repeated use. High-resolution volume animations give teams the ability to produce rendered videos and image sequences without manual manipulation, achieving higher frame rates and quality than real-time screen recordings. Animation workflows can be saved and reused across different volumes, streamlining reporting and presentation tasks. Multi-volume support allows users to load and register multiple datasets within a single efX-CT session, enabling direct side-by-side comparison of parts. The new 2D and 3D annotation tools let operators place voxel-level markers that are visible across both viewing modes and can be paired with bookmarks to document areas of interest. Additionally, preview surfaces provide operators with a quick surface estimation before committing to a full computation, saving valuable processing time.

With support for the ASTM E1695 standard, efX 3.0 is an important milestone for customers operating in regulated industries that require standardized CT inspection procedures.

efX 3.0 is available now. Current NSI customers with active maintenance agreements can upgrade through their NSI representative. Prospective customers can request a demonstration by visiting 4nsi.com or contacting NSI directly at (763) 312-8836.

About North Star Imaging

North Star Imaging (NSI), an ITW company headquartered in Rogers, Minnesota, is an industry leader in industrial digital radiography and computed tomography technology. NSI designs, manufactures, and services state-of-the-art X-ray imaging systems for nondestructive testing and inspection across aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, medical devices, and other critical industries. With global facilities in Minnesota, California, Florida, and the United Kingdom, NSI provides world-class equipment, inspection services, software, and technical training. NSI is ISO 9001:2015 certified, ISO 14001:2015 certified, and ITAR registered.

Media Contact

Surmil Kapoor, North Star Imaging, Inc, 1 (763) 312-8836, [email protected], www.4nsi.com

SOURCE North Star Imaging, Inc