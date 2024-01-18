North Star Mutual Insurance Company Selects Kalepa's Copilot Underwriting Platform

"It is our priority is to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers, and supporting our underwriters with Copilot allows us do that efficiently." -Pete Hellie, CEO, North Star Mutual Post this

"Underwriting profitability is critical for North Star Mutual to provide long-lasting coverage for our policyholders as we continue into the future. A comprehensive understanding of risk and exposures is very important to us and our reinsurance partners, and Copilot is one of the solutions we use to help us deliver higher quality underwriting," said CEO, Pete Hellie. "It is our priority is to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers, and supporting our underwriters with Copilot allows us do that efficiently."

"Underwriting is complex, and Copilot simplifies that process. Implementation was turnkey and saved us from some of the frustrations we have experienced in the past with outdated systems," said Todd Bossuyt, COO at North Star Mutual. "We continually strive to incorporate innovation and technology to better serve our customers and appreciate Kalepa's partnership in helping us accomplish our underwriting and operational goals."

"We are thrilled to partner with North Star Mutual and bring the power of Copilot to their underwriting team," said Paul Monasterio, CEO of Kalepa. "Since we launched the insurance industry's first Copilot in 2018, we have dedicated ourselves to building impactful technology that empowers underwriters. Today, Kalepa's Copilot continues to be the underwriting workbench of choice for mutual insurers, and we are proud to help commercial insurers of all sizes achieve underwriting excellence across lines of business. We commend North Star Mutual on their strong 100+ year legacy of delivering critical protection to businesses, farmers and homeowners."

About Kalepa

Founded in 2018 by technology veterans, Kalepa is dedicated to enhancing underwriting performance and driving profitable premium growth for the commercial insurance industry, enabling insurers to Bind with Confidence. Kalepa's Copilot underwriting platform enables underwriters to focus their time on the highest ROI opportunities and to quickly evaluate and optimally select risk. Kalepa was named to the 2022 and 2023 InsurTech 100 by FinTech Global and is backed by IA Ventures, Inspired Capital, and leaders in technology and financial services. Learn more at www.kalepa.com.

About North Star Mutual Insurance Company

North Star Mutual Insurance Company is a Midwest property-casualty insurance company serving the states of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas. The company writes over $700 million in premium annually and is rated "A+" Superior for financial stability by A.M. Best.

