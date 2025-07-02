North Star Nature Suites™ Introduces a Design-Forward Luxury Retreat in the Tennessee Mountains

"We created North Star Nature Suites™ as a place where guests can pause, reconnect and be inspired by nature without sacrificing luxury," say Kevin and Amalia. "The North Star represents clarity and purpose—and that's what we hope to for others to find here." Post this

Professionally designed and thoughtfully appointed, each 500-square-foot Nature Suite™ delivers a unique expression of luxury in nature. Blending modern design and comfort—no two are alike. Souring floor-to-ceiling windows reveal breathtaking mountain views. Spa-inspired bathrooms feature heated floors, rain showers, smart toilets, backlit mirrors and signature bath soaps. Kitchens are fully equipped, and the living area includes a king-size bed with Belgian linens, a fireplace, a 55" smart TV and 1 Gig lightning-fast Wi-Fi for both unplugging and remote work.

Every Nature Suite™ features 3,000-square-feet of personal outdoor living space that includes:

A private hot tub

Fire pit, grill, Solo Stove pizza oven

Heated chairs, hammock, dining area

Uninterrupted mountain views

On-site experiences include complimentary UTVs, 2+ miles of hiking trails and a guided UTV tour to nearby Lost Creek Falls. Signature weekends offer wine tastings, guest chefs, acoustic music, yoga retreats, and more. Personalized celebration packages are available for honeymoons, proposals, anniversaries, baby-moons, and birthdays. Corporate and small group buyouts are also available.

Founded by Kevin and Amalia Logan, the retreat is owner-operated and infused with decades of experience in the interior design and luxury hospitality industries. "We created North Star Nature Suites™ as a place where guests can pause, reconnect and be inspired by nature without sacrificing luxury," say the founders. "The North Star represents clarity and purpose—and that's what we hope to for others to find here."

Open year-round, North Star Nature Suites™ transforms with the seasons—from spring wildflowers and waterfall hikes to cozy winter nights in front of the fire. Whether for romantic getaways, restorative retreats, or inspiring remote work stays, the property offers a reimagined way to experience nature without compromise.

