North Texas Plastic Surgery Hosting Merry & Bright Charity Toy Drive and Event

On December 7th, North Texas Plastic Surgery will be hosting the Merry & Bright event from 4pm to 7pm at the following locations: Plano, Frisco, Dallas, and Southlake. During the event, clients will be able to enjoy food and drinks, as well as major giveaways and gifts.

"We are so excited to be able to give back to the community and help those in need," said Dr. Sacha Obaid, of North Texas Plastic Surgery. "We hope that our clients will join us in this effort and help us make a difference in the lives of children with cancer."

The Merry & Bright Toy Drive and Event is a great opportunity for North Texas Plastic Surgery to give back to the community and help those in need. All donations made at our locations will go directly to Children's Cancer Fund, and will be used to provide toys and other items to children with cancer and their families.

During this event customers can enjoy complimentary food and drinks, as well as major giveaways and gifts which will also include a raffle for a chance to win a free treatment at North Texas Plastic Surgery for each location.

We invite you to join us for the Merry & Bright Toy Drive Event on December 7th from 4pm to 7pm. Come out and help us make a difference in the lives of children with cancer.

RSVP to NTPS Plano: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/756226051477?aff=oddtdtcreator

RSVP to NTPS Frisco: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/756223182897?aff=oddtdtcreator

RSVP to NTPS Southlake: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/756228488767?aff=oddtdtcreator

RSVP to NTPS Dallas: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/756227455677?aff=oddtdtcreator

Media Contact

Brittni Black, North Texas Plastic Surgery, 1 +1 (972)-608-3130, [email protected], northtexasplasticsurgery.com

SOURCE North Texas Plastic Surgery