North Texas Plastic Surgery Surgeons Honored in Fort Worth Magazine's Esteemed "Top Doc 2024" List

The "Top Doc 2024" list, appearing in the April issue of Fort Worth Magazine, is a comprehensive guide to the top medical professionals across various specialties in the region, as chosen through a rigorous peer nomination process. The inclusion of NTPS surgeons highlights their outstanding contributions to the field of plastic surgery and their commitment to patient satisfaction and safety.
DALLAS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a remarkable testament to their dedication, skill, and compassion, several surgeons from North Texas Plastic Surgery (NTPS) have been distinguished by their peers as Fort Worth magazine's "Top Docs 2024". Dr. Sacha Obaid, the visionary Lead Surgeon and Founder of NTPS, alongside his esteemed colleagues Dr. Casey Anderson, and Dr. Jeremy Bosworth, have all been honored in this prestigious annual listing.
This accolade is particularly noteworthy as it is the result of ballots cast by fellow physicians who recognize excellence within their fields. The inclusion of the North Texas Plastic Surgery team underscores their exceptional contributions to the medical community and the outstanding care they provide to their patients. North Texas Plastic Surgery is honored to have more surgeons named than any other practice.
Founded on the principles of providing innovative, state-of-the-art plastic and cosmetic surgery services, North Texas Plastic Surgery has grown under Dr. Obaid's leadership to become one of the most respected practices in the region. Specializing in a wide range of procedures, including reconstructive and aesthetic breast surgery, body contouring, and facial cosmetic surgery, NTPS uses the latest techniques to achieve natural and personalized results for their patients.
"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by our peers for this prestigious award," said Dr. Sacha Obaid, Lead Surgeon, and Founder of North Texas Plastic Surgery. "This recognition is a reflection of our team's relentless commitment to excellence, compassionate care, and the innovative approaches we employ to ensure the best outcomes for our patients."
The "Top Docs" recognition also highlights the collaborative spirit and shared vision of excellence that pervades the North Texas Plastic Surgery team. This ethos is integral to providing a supportive and nurturing environment for patients, ensuring they receive optimal care from consultation to recovery.
The achievements of Dr. Obaid and his team will be featured in the April issue of Fort Worth magazine, providing well-deserved visibility to their expertise and dedication in the field of plastic surgery.
For more information about North Texas Plastic Surgery and the services offered by Dr. Obaid and his team, please visit www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com or follow them on instagram https://www.instagram.com/realdoctoro/, https://www.instagram.com/realdoctora/, https://www.instagram.com/realdoctorbos/.
About North Texas Plastic Surgery
North Texas Plastic Surgery was founded by Dr. Sacha Obaid in Southlake, Texas, with a mission to provide premier plastic and cosmetic surgery services to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With a focus on utilizing cutting-edge techniques in plastic and reconstructive surgery, NTPS offers a comprehensive range of services designed to enhance and empower their patients. The practice is committed to excellence in patient care, from the initial consultation to post-operative recovery.
Brittni Black, North Texas Plastic Surgery, 1 (972) 608-3130, [email protected], https://www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com/
