North Texas Plastic Surgery Surgeons Honored in Fort Worth Magazine's Esteemed "Top Doc 2024" List

Founded on the principles of providing innovative, state-of-the-art plastic and cosmetic surgery services, North Texas Plastic Surgery has grown under Dr. Obaid's leadership to become one of the most respected practices in the region. Specializing in a wide range of procedures, including reconstructive and aesthetic breast surgery, body contouring, and facial cosmetic surgery, NTPS uses the latest techniques to achieve natural and personalized results for their patients.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by our peers for this prestigious award," said Dr. Sacha Obaid, Lead Surgeon, and Founder of North Texas Plastic Surgery. "This recognition is a reflection of our team's relentless commitment to excellence, compassionate care, and the innovative approaches we employ to ensure the best outcomes for our patients."

The "Top Docs" recognition also highlights the collaborative spirit and shared vision of excellence that pervades the North Texas Plastic Surgery team. This ethos is integral to providing a supportive and nurturing environment for patients, ensuring they receive optimal care from consultation to recovery.

The achievements of Dr. Obaid and his team will be featured in the April issue of Fort Worth magazine, providing well-deserved visibility to their expertise and dedication in the field of plastic surgery.

For more information about North Texas Plastic Surgery and the services offered by Dr. Obaid and his team, please visit www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com or follow them on instagram https://www.instagram.com/realdoctoro/, https://www.instagram.com/realdoctora/, https://www.instagram.com/realdoctorbos/.

About North Texas Plastic Surgery

North Texas Plastic Surgery was founded by Dr. Sacha Obaid in Southlake, Texas, with a mission to provide premier plastic and cosmetic surgery services to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With a focus on utilizing cutting-edge techniques in plastic and reconstructive surgery, NTPS offers a comprehensive range of services designed to enhance and empower their patients. The practice is committed to excellence in patient care, from the initial consultation to post-operative recovery.

