Northborough Police Department Becomes First in Massachusetts to Go Live with ASAP Service

"Our goal was to get alarm information into the hands of our telecommunicators as quickly and accurately as possible," said Amie Bullard, communications and records supervisor, Northborough Police Department.

ASAP View is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and provides a secure, standards-based connection to alarm monitoring centers representing 80 percent of the market. The system reduces manual administrative calls, lightens dispatcher workload, and improves response times—turning what used to take minutes into seconds.

As of go-live, Rapid Response is transmitting alarms via ASAP Service to NPD, and more alarm monitoring centers are in queue to transmit soon.

Developed through a partnership between the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and The Monitoring Association (TMA), the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) enables faster, more accurate, and more informed emergency response — saving valuable minutes when every second counts.

