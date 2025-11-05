Northborough Police Department Becomes First in Massachusetts to Go Live with ASAP Service

The Northborough Police Department became the first agency in Massachusetts to go live with the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) Service by deploying ASAP View, a web-based alarm delivery solution. ASAP View provides faster, more accurate, digital alarm information directly to emergency communications personnel without requiring CAD integration, reducing transcription errors and delays from phone calls. Hosted on AWS and connected to alarm monitoring centers covering 80% of the market, the system cuts manual calls, eases dispatcher workload, and turns minutes into seconds for response. Rapid Response is already transmitting alarms to NPD via ASAP, with more monitoring centers joining soon.
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northborough Police Department (NPD) has become the first law enforcement agency in Massachusetts to go live with the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) Service, a digital alarm service that automates the exchange of alarm information between alarm-monitoring companies and emergency communications centers (ECCs). NPD deployed ASAP View, a web-based solution that enables faster, more accurate alarm delivery directly to emergency communications personnel.
For Northborough, ASAP View provided a clear path to achieving the benefits of digital alarm delivery without requiring a direct Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) integration. The department selected the platform as a practical, infrastructure-friendly option that enabled them to receive alarm information electronically rather than by phone, eliminating transcription errors and delays common to voice calls.
"Our goal was to get alarm information into the hands of our telecommunicators as quickly and accurately as possible," said Amie Bullard, communications and records supervisor, Northborough Police Department.
ASAP View is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and provides a secure, standards-based connection to alarm monitoring centers representing 80 percent of the market. The system reduces manual administrative calls, lightens dispatcher workload, and improves response times—turning what used to take minutes into seconds.
As of go-live, Rapid Response is transmitting alarms via ASAP Service to NPD, and more alarm monitoring centers are in queue to transmit soon.
Developed through a partnership between the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and The Monitoring Association (TMA), the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) enables faster, more accurate, and more informed emergency response — saving valuable minutes when every second counts.
About The Monitoring Association
The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally recognized non-profit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state, and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) over the industry. Learn more online at https://tma.us/about-tma/.
About TMA's ASAP Service
Launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, TMA's Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) service allows for the direct electronic dispatch of first responder calls for service from alarm companies to PSAPs and ECCs. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of dispatches, the ASAP service utilizes ANSI standard protocols developed cooperatively by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and The Monitoring Association (TMA).
