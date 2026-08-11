Northcross Group Named No. 1869 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"NCG is honored to be on the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year and being #96 in our professional services industry. While many professional services firms are contracting, we are growing our team, embracing increasing AI, and evolving to progress," said NCG President Chris Bender. Post this

"NCG is honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for a third consecutive year. We are particularly thrilled to be #96 within our professional services industry. At a time when many professional services firms are contracting and eliminating entry level positions, we are progressing our team with new hires, increased our adoption of AI, and evolving our operating model to develop a more productive workforce and grow market capture like never before," said NCG President Chris Bender.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For more information, visit www.northcrossgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Lisa Mavilia

Chief Human Resource Officer

207.699.5547

[email protected]

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Northcross Group (NCG)

Northcross Group is a professional services firm leveraging AI for solutions that deliver compliant business value securely and responsibly. NCG has over 20 years specializing in merger and acquisition integrations, system modernization, and compliance programs. We provide industry-specific business system solutions including both compliance program design and ongoing operations. NCG works with clients in the banking/finance, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, technology, and federal markets.

NCG develops AI tooling that augments its professional services and builds fit-for-purpose client AI tools deployed within the clients' operating ecosystem. NGC an AI augmented a SaaS platform to support acquisition integrations efforts and compliance program operations. NCG has internal data science and application development teams that build and train our AI models and delivery applications in partnership with our services experts to continuously improve its technology capabilities. For more information, visit www.northcrossgroup.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Mavilia, Northcross Group, 1 207.699.5547, [email protected], www.northcrossgroup.com

SOURCE Northcross Group