Northcross Group (NCG) Ranked #19 on The Boston Globe's list of New England's Fastest Growing Companies 2025

"NCG is honored to be recognized as #19 on The Boston Globe's list of New England's Fastest-Growing Companies 2025. This recognition serves to reinforce our commitment to growth and value for our clients, and it's an honor to represent New England in such a way," said NCG President Chris Bender.

About Northcross Group (NCG) https://www.northcrossgroup.com: NCG is a professional services firm specializing in merger and acquisition integrations, system modernization, and compliance programs for clients in the private and public sectors. NCG services are focused on helping clients with governance, risk, and compliance across the financial services, healthcare, manufacturing. energy, defense, aerospace, and transportation sectors. NCG works with clients in highly regulated industries, and companies with customers in those industries or that work with the US Federal Government or Department of Defense. NCG provides industry-specific business solutions and understands the importance of providing the same level of care to the people who will use it and the underlying data. These fundamentals—technology, data, and people—are all a part of the equation for success. NCG develops tooling and automated platforms to support its professional services with a GRC SaaS platform.

About Statista: Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

