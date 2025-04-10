Northcross Group (NCG) Ranked #19 on The Boston Globe's list of New England's Fastest Growing Companies 2025

Northcross Group (NCG - https://www.northcrossgroup.com) is proud to announce its inclusion at #19 on The Boston Globe's inaugural list of New England's Fastest-Growing Companies ranking. This recognition, presented in collaboration with Statista, the leading global statistics portal, and industry ranking provider, highlights NCG's exceptional performance and growth. The award list was published in the Boston Globe Magazine on 3/23/2025 and online at Boston Globe Ranking.
PORTLAND, Maine, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northcross Group (NCG) is proud to announce its inclusion at #19 on The Boston Globe's inaugural list of New England's Fastest-Growing Companies ranking. This recognition, presented in collaboration with Statista, the leading global statistics portal, and industry ranking provider, highlights NCG's exceptional performance and growth. The award list was published in the Boston Globe Magazine on 3/23/2025 and online at Boston Globe Ranking.
New England's Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 list awards companies based on organization's revenue growth, organic growth and independence between fiscal years 2020-2023. The ranking highlighted business success stories that serve as blueprints for other businesses looking to innovate and grow in uncertain times. Thousands of companies were considered, and a minimum growth rate of 8.49% was required for inclusion. NCG had 305% growth during the study period.
"NCG is honored to be recognized as #19 on The Boston Globe's list of New England's Fastest-Growing Companies 2025. This recognition serves to reinforce our commitment to growth and value for our clients, and it's an honor to represent New England in such a way," said NCG President Chris Bender.
About Northcross Group (NCG) https://www.northcrossgroup.com: NCG is a professional services firm specializing in merger and acquisition integrations, system modernization, and compliance programs for clients in the private and public sectors. NCG services are focused on helping clients with governance, risk, and compliance across the financial services, healthcare, manufacturing. energy, defense, aerospace, and transportation sectors. NCG works with clients in highly regulated industries, and companies with customers in those industries or that work with the US Federal Government or Department of Defense. NCG provides industry-specific business solutions and understands the importance of providing the same level of care to the people who will use it and the underlying data. These fundamentals—technology, data, and people—are all a part of the equation for success. NCG develops tooling and automated platforms to support its professional services with a GRC SaaS platform.
About Statista: Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.
Media Contact
Lisa Mavilia, Northcross Group, 1 207-699-5541, [email protected], www.northcrossgroup.com
SOURCE Northcross Group
Share this article