Northcross Group (NCG) Ranks No. 1706 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

"NCG is honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Our growth has been fueled by our commitment to our clients and delivering complete business and compliance solutions that fully address our clients' needs," said NCG President Chris Bender.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

Northcross Group (NCG) is a professional services firm specializing in merger and acquisition integrations, system modernization, and compliance programs for clients in the private and public sectors. NCG services are focused on helping clients with governance, risk, and compliance and works across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing. energy, defense, aerospace, and transportation sectors. NCG works with clients in highly regulated industries, and companies with customers in those industries or that work with the US Federal Government or Department of Defense. NCG provides industry-specific business solutions and understands the importance of providing the same level of care to the people who will use it and the underlying data. These fundamentals—technology, data, and people—are all a part of the equation for success. NCG develops tooling and automated platforms to support its professional services practices has a SaaS platform that makes its tooling available to broader markets.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

