Northcross Group (NCG) Ranks No. 3722 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"NCG is honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row. Our sustained growth has been fueled by leveraging technology and data to continuously upskill our Team to best deliver results for our Clients," said NCG President Chris Bender. Post this

"NCG is honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row. Our sustained growth has been fueled by leveraging technology and data to continuously upskill our Team to best deliver results for our Clients. We work to foster a corporate culture based on a commitment to our clients and delivering complete business and compliance solutions for our clients across a range of industries," said NCG President Chris Bender.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Northcross Group (NCG) is a professional services firm specializing in merger and acquisition integrations, system modernization, and compliance programs for clients in the private and public sectors. NCG services are focused on helping clients with governance, risk, and compliance and works across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, defense, aerospace, and transportation sectors. NCG works with clients in highly regulated industries, and companies with customers in those industries or that work with the US Federal Government or Department of Defense. NCG provides industry-specific business solutions and understands the importance of providing the same level of care to the people who will use it and the underlying data. These fundamentals—technology, data, and people—are all a part of the equation for success. NCG develops tooling and automated platforms to support its professional services practices has a SaaS platform that makes its tooling available to broader markets.

For more information, visit www.northcrossgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Lisa Mavilia

Chief Human Resource Officer

207.699.5547

[email protected]

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Mavilia, Northcross Group, 1 207-699-5547, [email protected], www.northcrossgroup.com

SOURCE Northcross Group