Northeast Bank Partners with CorServ to Implement a Comprehensive Credit Card Program for Business and Commercial Customers

"Northeast Bank is dedicated to delivering tailored banking solutions to meet the diverse needs of our business customers," said Eva Rasmussen, Chief Strategy Officer at Northeast Bank. "CorServ's commercial card program equips us with compelling card options, a powerful self-service interface for company administrators to manage their cards, and personalized rebate options for businesses. CorServ's program empowers Northeast Bank to serve our business customers of all sizes beyond what national card issuers can provide."

CorServ's Account Issuer Program provides Northeast Bank's commercial customers with benefits including better choices of credit card products, insightful customizable reports including Level 2 and 3 transaction data, virtual cards to pay vendors, spend controls, and efficient expense reporting. With more control over credit decisions for their customers, Northeast Bank will leverage CorServ's innovative solution to offer its business and commercial customers a comprehensive credit card program.

"CorServ's program has the power to transform payment capabilities for Northeast Bank's commercial customers," said Anil Goyal, CEO of CorServ. "Our program offers a modern approach to banking with more capabilities for a convenient and simple experience. We are thrilled to partner with Northeast Bank to contribute to their mission of building strong communities by providing their customers with the best solutions."

About CorServ

CorServ provides innovative issuing processing and program management services for credit, debit and prepaid cards enabling Banks and Fintechs to deliver and embed payment card capabilities for their customers. CorServ's deep expertise in the industry combined with our modern technology API solution provides our clients with everything they need to quickly build a successful credit-issuing business. For more information, please visit http://www.corservsolutions.com/

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is an independent, business-focused community bank headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and serving customers based in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Northeast Bank is a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Northeast Bank strives to offer its customers cutting-edge technology coupled with a high level of personal service. Northeast Bank has earned nine consecutive Outstanding ratings for its Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance, which measures how well it meets the credit needs of its community. Through a series of enduring traditions, partnerships with nonprofit organizations, and relationship building with local businesses both large and small, Northeast Bank has created a legacy of connection with the local community since its founding in 1947. Its mission is to build strong communities, one relationship at a time. Learn more at Northeast Bank | Minnesota | Your Partner for the Path Ahead and engage with us on LinkedIn.

