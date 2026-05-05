Northeast Corridor Railroads Release Website Promoting Rail Travel Options Ahead of FIFA World Cup™ 2026 and Other Summer Events

"As the Northeast prepares to welcome visitors for the World Cup™ and commemorate America's 250th birthday, this guide is a valuable tool to help travelers take full advantage of the region's extensive rail network." Post this

Information about the NEC's intercity and regional rail services and operators;

Overview of the major summer 2026 events taking place in the Northeast U.S.;

Directions on how to use rail and local transit services to access major events; and

Answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

The NEC is a vital transportation artery that stretches from Washington, D.C. to Boston, MA. Amtrak intercity trains and eight regional rail providers operate more than 2,000 trains carrying nearly 700,000 riders on the NEC each weekday, making it the most heavily traveled and busiest rail corridor in North America.

To access the Northeast U.S. Rail Travel Guide, visit: NE-rail-guide.com

"USDOT is working closely with Amtrak and its commuter railroad partners throughout the NEC to deliver a world-class experience for millions of visitors. As we prepare to host the FIFA World Cup™ matches, safety remains our top priority," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

"As FRA Administrator, I'm honored to serve as Co-chair of the Northeast Corridor Commission during what will be a truly historic summer," said FRA Administrator David Fink. "Millions of passengers will count on trains in the Northeast to run on time, so they can take part in America's incredible 250th celebrations and the World Cup™ matches."

"Connecticut is right in the heart of the Northeast Corridor, and this summer, our rail networks will play a vital role in connecting fans and visitors to World Cup™ matches and America250™ celebrations safely and efficiently," said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner and NEC Commission Co-chair Garrett Eucalitto. "The NEC Rail Travel Guide is a great resource to help travelers make the most of everything the region's rail network has to offer. Connecticut is ready to welcome the world and support a busy summer of travel across the Northeast."

"Amtrak is excited to welcome soccer fans from across the globe as they cheer on their teams and travel between cities in the Northeast," said Amtrak President Roger Harris. "We're proud to work alongside the Northeast Corridor Commission and our NEC rail partners to develop this helpful tool and deliver a successful summer of rail travel."

"The MBTA is pleased to welcome travelers from across the globe to Massachusetts for many exciting events this summer. We know how vital public transit and rail travel are to moving the public across the Commonwealth and throughout the entire Northeast corridor, and we thank our partners at the Northeast Corridor Commission for developing this resource for the public," said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. "The MBTA and MassDOT stand ready to meet this historic moment, and providing information to travelers about the many ways they can get where they need to go is vital. We encourage the public to check out the Northeast Corridor Commission's new Northeast U.S. Rail Travel Guide, visit our online World Cup Guide for full details on rail and ticket information for this summer's World Cup™ matches, and MBTA.com for maps, ticketing, and more information about traveling on the MBTA."

"We commend the Northeast Corridor Commission for launching this important new resource, which will serve as a one-stop hub for travelers planning their journeys during the FIFA World Cup™ up and down the corridor," said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri. "Here in New Jersey, we are incredibly proud to host eight matches—including the Final—and we recognize that delivering a seamless, reliable, and efficient travel experience will be essential to the success of this global event. The Northeast Corridor will play a critical role in moving fans, workers, and visitors safely and efficiently. NJ TRANSIT is committed to working alongside our partners at Amtrak to ensure we showcase not only the excitement of the matches, but also the strength and resilience of our transportation network."

"SEPTA is proud to play a critical role in welcoming more than one million visitors to Philadelphia and the region during a historic year that will place the Commonwealth in the international spotlight," said SEPTA General Manager Scott A. Sauer. "This tool will help fans navigate SEPTA's multimodal network – including Regional Rail, Metro rail, and bus – to FIFA World Cup™ matches, America 250™ celebrations, and the MLB All-Star Game™ in Philadelphia."

"The Northeast Corridor will play a vital role in moving fans efficiently between host cities, game-related events, and the matches themselves," said Executive Director of the Northeast Corridor Commission, Mitch Warren. "As the Northeast prepares to welcome visitors for the World Cup™ and commemorate America's 250th birthday, this guide is a valuable tool to help travelers take full advantage of the region's extensive rail network."

About the Northeast Corridor Commission

Congress authorized the Commission to improve coordination on the Corridor. It is comprised of one member from each of the NEC states and the District of Columbia; four members from Amtrak; and five members from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Media Contact

Matar Gueye, Northeast Corridor Commission, 1 240-640-1357, [email protected], https://nec-commission.com/

SOURCE Northeast Corridor Commission