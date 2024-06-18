Northeast Delta HSA and Junior League of Monroe Collaborate for "A Day of Service" Event

"Our work is based on empathy, understanding, shared respect, and earned trust. We are after real outcomes for vulnerable people and communities. Population health transformation occurs when people trust you to help them solve problems. We intend to be problem solvers." - Dr. Sizer said. Post this

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said this partnership helps the agency continue "meeting vulnerable people where they are."

"We are intentional about our regional community engagement work," Dr. Sizer said. "Our work is based on empathy, understanding, shared respect, and earned trust. We are after real outcomes for vulnerable people and communities. Population health transformation occurs when people trust you to help them solve problems. We intend to be problem solvers."

Families and children can learn and play through various family-friendly and child-friendly games and educational activities at this event. NEDHSA's Integrated Behavioral Health Services, Peer Support Services, Developmental Disabilities Services, and Prevention & Wellness Services will also be on-site.

The Junior League of Monroe President Haley Holley said, "NEDHSA's steadfast goal and dedication to building a healthier and more successful tomorrow perfectly match the purpose of The Junior League of Monroe."

"Made up of dynamic, contemporary women from various backgrounds, The Junior League of Monroe has continuously acted as drivers for beneficial change in neighborhoods across Northeast Louisiana," Holley said. "This partnership with NEDHSA represents a strong connection, bringing together two groups that have a common commitment to supporting those who require assistance."

As an organization deeply committed to community impact, The Junior League of Monroe has identified women and children at risk as a critical issue in the region. Through its dedicated efforts, The Junior League of Monroe aims to provide support, resources, and opportunities for vulnerable women and children, helping them overcome challenges and thrive. Furthermore, its commitment to health education and educational initiatives aligns seamlessly with NEDHSA's goals.

Holley added: "Our goal is for this event to make a difference in the community by offering valuable support to enhance the well-being of families in our region, linking them to resources that address their needs, all while enjoying themselves and having fun!

Dr. Sizer added: "Just like our agency's vision statement and phoenix logo, we intend to help create an environment where dreams are realized, families are strong, bodies are healthy, community institutions are thriving, and spirits are renewed."

