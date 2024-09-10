Northeast Delta HSA announces Recovery Month activities, initiatives for NELA

"We intend to help create an environment where dreams are realized, families are strong, bodies are healthy, community institutions are thriving, and spirits are renewed." - Dr. Monteic A. Sizer Post this

"People who experience mental illness and substance use disorders must receive the support they need when they need it," Dr. Sizer said. "Behavioral health is essential to overall regional primary and population health outcomes. We also know that prevention works, treatment is effective, and people recover."

NEDHSA's Recovery Month activities and initiatives include daily social media messaging and in-person events for the public.

On Thursday, September 12, at 9:30 a.m., the agency will unveil its newly renovated rotunda at its Monroe Integrated Care Clinic. This facility upgrade is part of the agency's renovation and branding plan to create an environment of light and hope for staff and clients who enter agency properties.

On Saturday, September 14, at 8 a.m., the agency partnered with the Faith Community of Hope Church of the Nazarene and Hellfighters Christian Ministries to provide showers and food for anyone in the community in an event called "Full & Clean."

Dr. Sizer conceptualized NEDHSA's Faith Partnership Initiative ten years ago to help faith leaders better understand the science, complexities, and treatment options available for those battling mental illness and addiction in their pulpits, congregations, homes, and communities. He said that as he continues to lead NEDHSA, the agency will work harder to earn further the trust and respect of our region's tens of thousands of people.

"I have shared that we would work diligently to help meet the complex healthcare needs of our people," Dr. Sizer said. "Additionally, I shared that we would help reduce negative social determinants of health and work to improve the overall economic footprint in Louisiana and the Delta."

On Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m., at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo Pavilion, the agency is hosting its Second Annual Recovery Day Celebration, an event created to raise awareness of mental health and substance use disorders, celebrate individuals in recovery, and acknowledge the work of prevention, treatment, and recovery support services. The theme for the event is "The Art of Recovery."

"Our Recovery Day Celebration is specifically designed to encourage health-seeking behaviors and to build unity around what can unite us," Dr. Sizer said. "This is why we continue to include our Arts as Medicine and related creative initiatives in our work. We must unify and thrive around the complex challenges we mutually face."

The Recovery Day Celebration highlights and celebrates people in recovery from substance use and mental disorders, along with treatment providers promoting that recovery is possible in all forms. This day of celebration, within Recovery Month, is part of a national observance that promotes the societal benefits of prevention, treatment, and recovery. The event will feature speakers with lived experiences, NARCAN Training, health and wellness activities, interactive games and crafts, food, and music provided by SNAZZ Band.

On Saturday, September 21, at 7:30 a.m., NEDHSA is hosting a Recovery Race Fun Run in partnership with Freedom Fitness Ministry at 104 Chenier Lake Dr. in West Monroe. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the race will start at 8 a.m.

Dr. Sizer said, "Fitness plays a vital role in mental health and, when coupled with proper exercise, is a strong predictor of positive health outcomes."

"So, when we combine our physical fitness initiatives with our prosocial mental health and primary healthcare mitigation strategies, we can expect to see overall regional population health improvements," Dr. Sizer said.

On Tuesday, September 24, at 10 a.m., NEDHSA and The Louisiana Mental Health Association (LAMHA) collaborated to present "Harm Reduction and Opioid Mitigation Strategies in Louisiana's Delta," an effort to bring information, education, and solution-oriented strategies to the Delta Region. This event will occur at the Ouachita Parish Library - Main Branch at 1800 Stubbs Avenue Monroe, LA 71201.

At the "Harm Reduction and Opioid Mitigation Strategies in Louisiana's Delta" event, attendees will hear from experts across the state with a wide array of experience. The event will conclude with a time for the audience to ask questions of the experts. The free educational event is open to the public but will primarily focus on those working in the behavioral health field. It is an opportunity to hear from statewide experts on the front lines of a compassionate, solution-oriented approach to this crisis.

"Fentanyl has infiltrated our communities, often disguised as other drugs, making it even more dangerous," Dr. Sizer said. "Many who fall victim to its deadly effects may not even realize they are consuming it. This crisis knows no boundaries—it affects people from all walks of life, regardless of their background. The urgency to address this issue cannot be overstated, requiring a united front."

On Thursday, September 26, at 6 p.m., at the Monroe Civic Center, NEDHSA will host a Stretch & Vibe Community Pilates event. The class will consist of a 5-minute warm-up and stretch, followed by 45 minutes of Pilates exercises, and concluding with a 5-minute breathing and relaxation session. Please note that while this class is designed for beginners, modifications will be provided to accommodate participants of all levels. Participants are asked to bring their yoga mats and sweat towels to class.

On Monday, September 30, at 7 p.m., NEDHSA partnered with the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council to host a Poetry Open Mic Night at Standard Coffee at 411 Desiard St. in Monroe. This poetry reading night will be open to community poets and feature local guest poets.

Dr. Sizer said NEDHSA "intends to help make Northeast Louisiana a regional creative hub, a preferred destination that will generate much-needed regional economic development, diversity, job creation, and more."

"We believe there is medicine in creative expression, and the arts can help a person come alive in ways traditional treatment options can't," Dr. Sizer said. "We intend to help create an environment where dreams are realized, families are strong, bodies are healthy, community institutions are thriving, and spirits are renewed."

Also, on September 30, at 6 p.m., NEDHSA sponsored "Saving a Generation: The Fentanyl Crisis," a 60-minute television special containing a series of predetermined segments of different stories focusing on aspects of the Fentanyl crisis in America and how states' laws are changing to combat the crisis. This TV special will air on KARD/FOX14.

"Raising awareness about the dangers of illegally made fentanyl is the first step in our collective fight," Dr. Sizer said. "We must educate our communities about the risks, the signs of overdose, and the steps that can be taken to prevent it. Knowledge is power; we can prevent unnecessary deaths by empowering individuals with the correct information."

