Northeast Delta HSA collaborates with the City of Tallulah to host a 1K/5K race on October 5

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said the agency has "always worked to create opportunities for citizens of Northeast Louisiana to engage in healthy activities and learn about the interconnectedness of their mental and physical health."

"Fitness plays a vital role in mental health and, when coupled with proper exercise, is a strong predictor of positive health outcomes," Dr. Sizer said. "So, when we combine our physical fitness initiatives with our prosocial mental health and primary healthcare mitigation strategies, we can expect to see overall regional population health improvements."

Dr. Sizer said data shows that heart disease, obesity, and other physical illnesses are comorbidities of trauma, stress, mental illness, and tobacco use, and added that the agency's understanding of "this level of comprehensive wellness is the foundation of the agency's focus towards providing behavioral and primary care services."

"This type of event exposes regional citizens to valuable information concerning the importance of personal wellness and holistic mental, physical, and spiritual health," Dr. Sizer said.

To register for the Tallulah 1K/5K, please visit: tallulah5k5.eventbrite.com

