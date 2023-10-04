Northeast Delta HSA collaborates with the City of Tallulah to host a 1K/5K race on October 7

"Fitness plays a vital role in mental health well-being. When you combine proper exercise with a balanced diet, you can expect positive health outcomes," Dr. Sizer said. Tweet this

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said the agency has "always worked to create opportunities for citizens of Northeast Louisiana to engage in healthy activities and to learn about the interconnectedness of mental and physical health."

"Fitness plays a vital role in mental health well-being. When you combine proper exercise with a balanced diet, you can expect positive health outcomes," Dr. Sizer said. "So, when we combine our agency's physical fitness initiatives with our prosocial mental health and primary healthcare mitigation strategies, we can expect to see overall regional population health improvements."

Dr. Sizer said data shows that heart disease, obesity, and other physical illnesses are comorbidities of trauma, stress, mental illness, and tobacco use, and added that the agency's understanding of "this level of comprehensive wellness is the foundation of the agency's focus towards providing behavioral and primary care services."

"This type of event further emphasizes NEDHSA's commitment to holistic health improvements and provides regional citizens valuable information about the interconnectedness of mental, physical, and spiritual health," Dr. Sizer said.

Tallulah Mayor Charles Finlayson said the city is "extremely pleased with the number of individuals who have signed up to participate in the City of Tallulah Annual Walk/Run in Tallulah honoring Bea Willis and are proud to host this event with our partners NEDHSA and Ameristar Casino."

"Bea fought a courageous battle against breast cancer before her passing. She was a huge proponent of health and fitness in Tallulah," Mayor Finlayson said. "Having this race in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month allows us to continue Bea's goal of emphasizing healthy lifestyle choices in the lives of our community."

To register for the Tallulah 1K/5K, please visit: https://Tallulah5K4.eventbrite.com.

DeRon Talley, NEDHSA, 318-237-9973, [email protected], www.nedeltahsa.org

