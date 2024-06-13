Northeast Delta HSA funds summer art workshop hosted by Black Creatives Circle

"We intend to help create an environment where dreams are realized, families are strong, bodies are healthy, community institutions are thriving, and spirits are renewed," Dr. Sizer said. Post this

NEDHSA's Executive Director, Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, said, "The arts can help people come alive in ways traditional treatment options can't."

"We intend to help create an environment where dreams are realized, families are strong, bodies are healthy, community institutions are thriving, and spirits are renewed," Dr. Sizer said.

BCCNL is an artist think tank designed to nurture, encourage, and discuss art-related issues with North Louisiana artisans from the African Diaspora. BCCNL encompasses animators, cartoonists, designers, filmmakers, graphic designers, illustrators, painters, photographers, printmakers, poets, orators, screenwriters, sculptors, stylists, and writers.

BCCNL President Vitus Shell said, "We are always looking to introduce and expose the next generation to art because of how the arts can help you feel more alive."

"And we're just so thankful to the HSA for believing in our vision and believing in the arts to remove any barrier a child or family might have to keep them from being a part of this workshop," Shell said.

NEDHSA has brought many art initiatives to the region, such as psychodramas, Jiggaerobics, hip hop-to-prevention efforts, and partnering with arts and communications programs at regional colleges and universities.

NEDHSA fully funds the workshop, and individuals are able to sign by visiting https://forms.gle/r8SuUL4K6Nwknf5bA

