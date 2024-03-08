Northeast Delta HSA Launches "Empower Your Wellness" Campaign to Raise Health Literacy

"We must continue to be innovative in conceptualizing issues and solving problems on behalf of, and with vulnerable people and communities in our region," Dr. Sizer said. Post this

"We must continue to be innovative in conceptualizing issues and solving problems on behalf of, and with vulnerable people and communities in our region," Dr. Sizer said. "We also cannot forget about how negative social determinants of health drive poor primary, mental health, and addiction-related outcomes."

According to the National Institutes of Health, "Health literacy is a complex phenomenon that involves individuals, families, communities, and health systems. Health literacy encompasses the materials, environments, and challenges associated with disease prevention and health promotion."

The initial focus of the Empower Your Wellness campaign will be to serve the adult population who live with primary care challenges, mental health illnesses, developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders. NEDHSA will educate its staff and ensure that each patient has the tools to make sound healthcare decisions.

NEDHSA's Director of Integrated Care Janice Rogers said, "This means knowing the correlation between services received and medications prescribed and how it all plays a part in the individual's health outcomes."

"Health literacy provides skills that enhance and improve integrated care on a large scale," Rogers said. "We aim to focus on the whole person while ensuring individuals are actively involved in their treatment, which is a huge benefit that will produce significant outcomes."

Health literacy includes a broad range of abilities, such as reading, comprehending, sharing information, analyzing data, contemplating decisions, and taking action. Through the Empower Your Wellness campaign, NEDHSA will offer counseling on prescriptions through its onsite pharmacy, Genoa, and host seminars at its clinics to discuss topics including but not limited to nutrition, the effects of controlled substances on certain medications, and environmental risk factors. NEDHSA's staff will also be trained to help implement consistent messaging to ensure patients understand their role in overall health and wellness.

The Empower Your Wellness campaign will be available to the general public, and NEDHSA will host health literacy sessions throughout the 12-parish region of Northeast Louisiana after first engaging those inside of its growing network.

Dr. Sizer added: "At the end of the day, we want the people we serve to be healed, meaningfully connected with others, working, educated, socially responsible, have other social determinants of health needs met, and be contributing members of society."

