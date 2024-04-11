Northeast Delta HSA launches "Sticker Shock" campaign to target underage drinking, partners with Now Save 76 gas stations

Dr. Sizer added, "We will continue to create a positive regional child, young adult, and family ecosystem that will further address the mental health, addiction, academic, social, and primary health needs of children and young adults much earlier than ever before." Post this

"We must do different things to educate, engage, and inspire the public," Dr. Sizer said. With this innovative prevention approach, we're helping people in our region understand addiction and mental health issues. And you'll notice this innovative approach is coupled with creative expression, as we believe there is medicine in creative expression. The arts can help people come alive in ways traditional treatment options can't."

Project Sticker Shock is not meant to discourage customers who are 21 and up from buying alcohol. It is intended to prevent criminal activity and the creation of dangerous situations for youth in our community. NEDHSA's Region 8 Student Ambassadors and sponsors have begun placing the stickers as a way to directly connect the message with the audience. Youth are about two times more likely to face addiction issues in adulthood if they start now.

NEDHSA Coalition Manager K'Shana Hall said, "underage drinkers can obtain alcohol in many different ways, including getting it from parents, aunts and uncles, and other older friends."

"Some adults do not perceive youth consumption of alcohol as a danger. Some even feel a sense of relief that 'it's only alcohol' and not a 'real' drug," Hall said. "But alcohol remains the drug most abused by our adolescent population. Many youth begin drinking at early ages, putting themselves at great risk for alcohol problems later in life. Current data shows youth that drink before age 15 are four times more likely to develop alcohol dependence than those who begin drinking at age 21."

NEDHSA commissioned local Artist Brooke Foy to create the campaign designs and will place the stickers at Now Save 76® Gas Stations in Monroe in partnership with local small business owner Simran Emaus.

Now Save 76 owner Simran Emaus said, "this unique partnership with the HSA shows that we care about our community."

"We take pride in being an active and positive community advocate and partner," Emaus said. "We always want to ensure we're promoting positive messages to all who shop with us."

