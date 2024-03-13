Northeast Delta HSA partners with Department of Health, Foundation for Wellness to host webinar series "Utilizing Digital Therapeutics"

"We currently use digital technology to help provide much-needed services in Louisiana's Delta. More needs to be done." Post this

"This is why we are happy to lead and partner with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Foundation for Wellness," Dr. Sizer said. "We currently use digital technology to help provide much-needed services in Louisiana's Delta. More needs to be done."

Through the DTx webinar series, professionals will learn how to integrate DTx into practice, leverage its potential to reduce disease burdens, improve clinical outcomes, and enhance patient lives. The content learned will be submitted for continuing education and is appropriate for physicians, nurses, social workers, licensed professional counselors, and other behavioral health care professionals.

Foundation for Wellness CME Director Ashley Thibodeaux said the partnership with NEDHSA "signifies our shared commitment to advancing healthcare and well-being."

"Together, we aim to leverage the collective expertise and resources of the Foundation for Wellness and NEDHSA to amplify the impact of our initiatives," Thibodeaux said. "By joining forces, we aspire to create a dynamic platform for the DTx webinar series, facilitating a collaborative space for healthcare professionals to explore, learn, and integrate evidence-based software interventions."

This partnership seeks to achieve several key objectives. First, it aims to enhance the reach and accessibility of continuing medical education (CME) programs, ensuring that healthcare professionals across diverse backgrounds and regions benefit from the knowledge and skills shared in the DTx series. Additionally, by pooling agency resources and expertise, the partnership strives to elevate the quality and relevance of the educational content, staying at the forefront of advancements in healthcare.

"This collaboration serves as a catalyst for innovation, encouraging the adoption of progressive approaches to prevent, manage, and treat various health conditions," Thibodeaux said.

NEDHSA's use of technology to improve population health has continued to evolve for more than 10 years. NEDHSA has published research manuscripts that examined the pros and cons of using technology in poor, rural communities related to severe mental illness. Additionally, the agency will soon publish research manuscripts integrating behavioral and primary health outcomes. Through this, NEDHSA will examine the relationship between serious mental illness and primary care issues such as diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol, and related metabolic disorders.

Dr. Sizer added: "We must stay focused on truly meeting the comprehensive health and social needs of marginalized people in Louisiana and the nation. We must also continue to be innovative in conceptualizing issues and solving problems on behalf of vulnerable people and communities."

The first DTx webinar is set for Wednesday, March 20, at 12 p.m. Individuals can register at https://ww2.highmarksce.com/womansfoundation/index.cfm?do=pln.viewActivity&plannerID=1246

Media Contact

DeRon Talley, NEDHSA, 318-237-9973, [email protected], www.nedeltahsa.org

SOURCE NEDHSA