Northeast Delta HSA releases Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Impact Report

"In this annual report of impact, you will see how we are transforming the region using traditional and non-traditional methods." - Dr. Monteic A. Sizer Post this

"NEDHSA continues to find solutions to improve population health by providing quality, competent, and compassionate Integrated Healthcare and addressing the negative social determinants of health," Lewis said. "The agency carefully and compassionately engaged the region's vulnerable populations in non-traditional ways by utilizing art galleries, museums, psychodramas, music, fitness, and more. We are proud to serve in the capacity we do in supporting the work of the executive director, the staff, contractors, and many others who work to make NEDHSA what it is."

The report reveals NEDHSA's work in its 12-parish service area, where it delivered outpatient behavioral health services to more than 1,700 outpatient clients, providing more than 29,500 billable and non-billable services. In working with its funded Network of Care partnerships, NEDHSA served 149 clients in inpatient facilities.

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said, "we must stay focused on truly meeting the comprehensive health and social needs of marginalized people in Louisiana and the nation, and we must also continue to be innovative in how we conceptualize issues and solve problems on behalf of vulnerable people and communities."

"We understand the interconnectedness between primary care and behavioral health challenges and are so committed to innovation and improving the overall population health outcomes of those who are mentally ill, addicted, disabled, and poor in Louisiana's Delta," Dr. Sizer said. "In this annual report of impact, you will see how we are transforming the region using traditional and non-traditional methods."

The annual report reveals that NEDHSA reviewed 574 applications for developmental disability eligibility and provided oversight, including Statement of Approval to 506 participants. NEDHSA also provided valuable prevention and wellness services and education in FY23, including completing 791 SYNAR compliance checks, distributing 2,702 NARCAN kits, and enrolling more than 8,500 children and adolescents in evidence-based programs.

The report also shows NEDHSA's client satisfaction and outcomes for FY23, indicating high client satisfaction rates, with nearly 98 percent of clients stating they would continue NEDHSA services and would recommend our clinics and services to their family, friends, and others. More than 83 percent of surveyed existing adult clients seen in NEDHSA outpatient clinics reported improved functioning, and more than 80 percent of adult clients reported positive treatment outcomes and positive social connectedness. More than 65 percent of adult clients in FY23 reported reduced alcohol/drug use.

Dr. Sizer added, "We will continue to innovate, integrate, form committed partnerships, be a catalyst for, and inspire those we serve. We understand the importance of our work in the lives of so many individuals, families, and communities in Louisiana's Delta."

To view the annual report - click here: NEDHSA FY 23 Annual Service Report

Media Contact

DeRon Talley, Northeast Delta HSA, 318-237-9973, [email protected], www.nedeltahsa.org

Twitter

SOURCE Northeast Delta HSA