Northeast Delta HSA title sponsor of Museum's Juneteenth Walk-A-Thon, event set for June 29

MONROE, La., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) title sponsors the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum's (NLDAAHM) Juneteenth Health and Healing Walk-A-Thon that is set for Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 a.m. located at 1051 Chennault Park Drive in Monroe. The Walk-A-Thon is in memory of NLDAAHM's Founder, Nancy Johnson.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said the agency "understands the importance of exercise and proper nutrition to improve mental health, addiction, and primary health outcomes in Louisiana's Delta.
"Helping underserved communities engage in positive health-seeking behaviors further allows us to help improve regional population health and reduce chronic primary health care conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and various forms of cancer," Dr. Sizer said.
NLDAAHM Executive Director Ross Slacks said, "Having NEDHSA as a sponsor helps bring the vision of health and wellness to the forefront of those we serve in our community and surrounding areas."
"This event is multi-faceted as it honors our founder, it celebrates our heritage, and it offers physical and mental wellness opportunities," Slack said.
Other sponsors for the event include the Black Creatives Circle of North Louisiana and the Northeast Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce.
To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-health-and-healing-1k5k-walk-run-tickets-922993096197
