Northeast Delta HSA title sponsor of Museum's Juneteenth Walk-A-Thon, event set for June 29

"Helping underserved communities engage in positive health-seeking behaviors further allows us to help improve regional population health and reduce chronic primary health care conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and various forms of cancer," Dr. Sizer said.

NLDAAHM Executive Director Ross Slacks said, "Having NEDHSA as a sponsor helps bring the vision of health and wellness to the forefront of those we serve in our community and surrounding areas."

"This event is multi-faceted as it honors our founder, it celebrates our heritage, and it offers physical and mental wellness opportunities," Slack said.

Other sponsors for the event include the Black Creatives Circle of North Louisiana and the Northeast Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce.

To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-health-and-healing-1k5k-walk-run-tickets-922993096197

DeRon Talley, NEDHSA, 318-237-9973, [email protected], www.nedeltahsa.org

