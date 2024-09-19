Northeast Delta HSA to host JiggAerobics Health and Fitness Event on October 17 at Monroe Civic Center

"We consistently work to understand the unique health care needs of the citizens of northeast Louisiana. And once we understand the needs and wishes of the people, we actively put programs and services in place to help meet people where they are," Dr. Sizer said. Post this

"We know physical fitness plays a critical role in positive health outcomes. So, when we combine our physical fitness initiatives with our prosocial mental health and primary healthcare mitigation strategies, we can expect to see overall regional population health improvements," Dr. Sizer said. "By hosting events like JiggAerobics, we are providing an opportunity for citizens of northeast Louisiana to further learn about the interconnectedness of their mental health, physical health, and spiritual well-being."

Dr. Sizer said data shows that heart disease, obesity, and other physical illnesses are correlated with various forms of trauma, stress, and mental illness.

This event is another layer to NEDHSA's Integrative Behavioral Health and Primary Care Model, which ensures that citizens in the region have access to the care they need, no matter where they enter the health care system.

This nationally recognized model includes collaboration with regional partners in prevention, education, business, and regional municipalities and parishes. It helps NEDHSA create opportunities to reduce barriers to quality healthcare that arise from negative societal health determinants such as poverty, joblessness, and access to adequate housing.

JiggAerobics will be led by LaDonte Lotts, better known as "Mr. Get Right." Lotts founded JiggAerobics as a dance-based fitness program that fuses "jigging," an energetic Louisiana dance style, with Lotts' dance moves and numerous plyometric exercises.

Lotts said he had great opportunities throughout the state and country hosting JiggAerobic events and is excited to return to northeast Louisiana.

"JiggAerobics has provided me with an amazing opportunity to bring physical and mental wellness to every person I encounter," Lotts said. "Your health is your wealth, and I want you to invest wisely."

Dr. Sizer said finding innovative ways to help solve significant societal problems "is at the heart of what we do."

"We consistently work to understand the unique health care needs of the citizens of northeast Louisiana. And once we understand the needs and wishes of the people, we actively put programs and services in place to help meet people where they are," Dr. Sizer said.

Register for free tickets at jiggaerobics2024.eventbrite.com

Media Contact

DeRon Talley, NEDHSA, 318-237-9973, [email protected], www.nedeltahsa.org

Twitter

SOURCE NEDHSA