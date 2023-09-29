Northeast Delta HSA to host mental health art exhibition in Lincoln Parish, Ruston Artisans

"Through this initiative, we commissioned seven regional creatives to develop artwork from their perspective, focusing on mental illness and addiction," Dr. Sizer said. Tweet this

"Through this initiative, we commissioned seven regional creatives to develop artwork from their perspective, focusing on mental illness and addiction," Dr. Sizer said. "We intend to help create an environment where dreams are realized, families are strong, bodies are healthy, community institutions are thriving, and spirits are renewed."

Dr. Sizer sparked this creative expression to help address mental health issues, reduce addiction-related stigma, and work to transform the region's economy.

Ruston Artisans is a fine art gallery, gift boutique, co-op, and event venue in historic downtown Ruston. It specializes in assisting the first-time, seasoned, and corporate art collector in connecting with that special piece that brings enjoyment and enhancement to a home or business. Ruston Artisans also brings art and people together for engagement, discovery, learning, and opportunity. It is committed to creating a place where local and international art is exhibited and sold, and local artists are promoted and supported through exhibitions and programs that strengthen and sustain our community. Ruston Artisans provides consulting services to artists, private and corporate collectors, as well as first-time art buyers. The Ruston Artisans event venue offers the opportunity to experience and celebrate all of the arts, including culinary, entertaining, fashion, film, literature, media, music, and performance.

Ruston Artisans Co-Founder Judith Null said they are "so honored to partner with NEDHSA to showcase this very important exhibition."

"This initiative is a theme we have embraced since we opened our gallery. We believe in the intrinsic power of art to bring about mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual healing," Null said. "To celebrate this theme, we encourage you to participate in our Open Studio to experience the therapeutic power of art. We invite the experienced and inexperienced patron, artist, and friend to experience this unique initiative and exhibition. Find your artistic expression at Ruston Artisans."

The mental health art collection was created with the guidance and partnership of the NELA Arts Council and the Downtown Arts Alliance. The mental health exhibition displays pieces that introduce, inspire, and raise awareness of the various elements of mental/behavioral health, developmental disabilities, and addictive disorders. It features: "Joy is Coming" by JaCera Francois, "Verses of Sinners and Saints" by Keagan Vaughan, "Seen" by Rachel Madden, "Lose of Self" by Inique Harris, "Restored" by Shiketra' Kween' May White, "Intrusive Doubt" by Inique Harris, "What It Look Like 2.0 (Ease My Mind)" by Drék Davis, "What It Look Like 2.0 (So Many Tears)" by Drék Davis, "What It Look Like 2.0 (Stressed Out)" by Drék Davis, "What It Look Like 2.0 (Get Free)" by Drék Davis, "Growth" by Rachel Madden, "Fix Me" by Rachel Madden, and "Inside" by Rachel Madden.

The Ruston Artisans hours of operation are Wednesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 203 W. Alabama Avenue, Ruston, La.

Contact the The Ruston Artisans at (318) 254-3322 for more information.

To confirm your attendance to the opening reception on Thursday, October 19, visit https://nedhsartshow2023.eventbrite.com.

