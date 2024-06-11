Northeast Delta HSA to host Opioid Summit on June 13, LDH Secretary Dr. Ralph Abraham to speak

"We have to work to reduce those negative social determinants that drive their addiction and help the people addicted to opioids find something to live for other than drugs," Dr. Sizer said. Post this

"Opioid addiction will be mitigated once we develop enough compassion for those addicted and get them the evidence-based treatment they need," Dr. Sizer said. "We have to work to reduce those negative social determinants that drive their addiction and help the people addicted to opioids find something to live for other than drugs."

NEDHSA's Opioid Summit is an opportunity for behavioral health professionals, primary healthcare workers, law enforcement, federal, state, and local officials, clergy, and advocates to collaborate on how to address this complex societal issue with action. NARCAN training and distribution will also be available to all attendees.

Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Ralph L. Abraham, M.D., will be this year's keynote speaker. As secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, Dr. Abraham leads the state's largest agency with a budget of $19.8 billion and a team responsible for delivering services to millions of Louisianans. LDH protects and promotes health for Louisiana residents through services provided by Medicaid and the Offices of Public Health, Behavioral Health, Citizens with Developmental Disabilities, Aging and Adult Services, Women's Health and Community Health, and Emergency Preparedness. These programs ensure access to medical, preventative, and rehabilitative services for Louisiana's most vulnerable residents. Dr. Abraham is a practicing family medicine physician in Richland Parish and is a former three-term Congressman for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District. Throughout his almost 30-year medical career, Dr. Abraham has seen firsthand Louisiana's many healthcare challenges.

Other panelists and speakers include Dr. Sizer; Dr. Avius Carroll, Director of NEDHSA's Prevention & Wellness Department; District Attorney Steve Tew – District Attorney for the 4th Judicial District serving Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes; Judge Alvin Sharpe – Judge for the 4th Judicial District, Division I in Louisiana serving Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes; Attorney Anita Tennant Mack – has worked as an Assistant District Attorney in the Sixth JDC for altogether 18 years as well as managed her private practice, The Law Office of Anita Tennant-Mack, here in Monroe, Louisiana; Senior Master Sargeant Rylan Choate – Drug Demand Reduction, Louisiana National Guard Counterdrug Program, and; Riley McEacharn – Administrator of Second Chances Addiction Recovery Center.

There will also be a vendor fair, free massages, continental breakfast, lunch, and performances by Coco York and Dan Sumner.

To register for this event as a participant and/or vendor, visit: https://hsaopioid2024.eventbrite.com

