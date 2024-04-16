Northeast Delta Human Services Authority to host Drug Take-Back event on April 27

"We are committed to keeping our homes and communities safe through the proper disposal of unwanted, unused, and expired medications. This initiative is just one of many ways that NEDHSA is working to break the cycle of addiction, injury, and early death in our region," Dr. Sizer said. Post this

• Spring Market, 120 Legends Ave., Grambling, LA 71245

• Brookshire's, 1801 North 18th St., Monroe, LA 71201

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said, "Take Back Day events are important because they help us address our regional opioid crisis, allows us to remove and properly discard unwanted medication, and give us a chance to share lifesaving information with regional citizens."

"We are committed to keeping our homes and communities safe through the proper disposal of unwanted, unused, and expired medications. This initiative is just one of many ways that NEDHSA is working to break the cycle of addiction, injury, and early death in our region," Dr. Sizer said.

This event allows NEDHSA's Opioid Misuse and Abuse Prevention Program team to educate the community about the risks of abuse of prescription and over-the-counter medications left unsecured in the home. NEDHSA will accept pills, patches, and liquids but cannot accept needles, sharps, or aerosols.

This service is free and confidential, with no questions asked.

Other strategic and NEDHSA-funded locations where individuals can properly dispose of prescription drugs are listed below:

• East Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office 400 First Street, Lake Providence, LA 71245

• Grambling Police Department 2045 W Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Grambling, LA 71245

• Tallulah Police Department 500 East Green Street, Tallulah, LA 71282

• Tensas Parish Sheriff's Office 212 Hancock Street, St Joseph, LA 71366

• Monroe Police Department 700 Wood St., Monroe, LA 71201

• ULM Police Department - Filhiol Hall 3811 DeSiard St, Monroe, LA 71209

• Richwood Municipal Building 2710 Martin Luther King Drive, Richwood, LA 71202

• Jonesboro Police Department 100 Fourth Street, Jonesboro, LA 71251

