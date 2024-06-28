Northeast High School Yearbook Staff Visits Entourage Yearbooks for an Unforgettable Experience

Northeast High School's yearbook team, accompanied by advisor Jennifer Raynor, visited Entourage Yearbooks' printing facility. They witnessed the yearbook printing process and learned about Entourage's commitment to sustainability. CEO Elias Jo shared his journey and vision with the students, who expressed interest in applying the knowledge gained to their future endeavors.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast High School's yearbook team, led by their dedicated advisor Jennifer Raynor, recently enjoyed an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Entourage Yearbooks' state-of-the-art printing facility. This special opportunity was part of Entourage's ongoing commitment to supporting and recognizing outstanding educators like Jennifer Raynor.

During their visit, the students had the unique privilege of witnessing firsthand the intricate process involved in printing their own yearbook. Guided by Entourage's expert team, they gained valuable insights into the printing industry and the meticulous care that goes into producing each yearbook. The experience culminated in a memorable moment when the freshly printed yearbooks were delivered to Entourage's office, hot off the press.

CEO Elias Jo took the time to sit down with the students, sharing his journey and vision for Entourage Yearbooks. The students were particularly impressed by Entourage's commitment to sustainability, highlighted by the facility's use of solar panels that provide 85% of the power used in their printing processes.

In a candid conversation, Elias Jo fielded questions from the students about Entourage Yearbooks and its inception, inspiring them with stories of entrepreneurship and innovation. The students, eager to learn from Elias's expertise, discussed their future aspirations, which ranged from coding to marketing. They expressed a desire to apply the knowledge gained from their visit to Entourage in their college pursuits and beyond.

In an unexpected turn of events during the 2023-2024 school year, Northeast High School's yearbook design gained viral attention after a former student showcased it on TikTok. Jennifer Raynor commented, "Our yearbook going viral was wild and unexpected. We had other schools contacting us asking for a copy of the yearbook so they could see the design."

Entourage Yearbooks continues to be a pioneer in the industry, not only for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality but also for its dedication to fostering the next generation of creative minds. The partnership between Entourage Yearbooks and Northeast High School exemplifies their shared passion for capturing and celebrating memories that last a lifetime.

