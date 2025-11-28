Northeast Kingdom Human Services sets ambitious goal this Giving Tuesday

All contributions received on Giving Tuesday will ensure that every person who walks through the doors at NKHS—often during one of the most vulnerable moments of their lives—has access to hope, healing, and basic comforts.

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Giving Tuesday, Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) seeks to inspire generosity within the community to raise funds to stock the Comfort Cubbies located at the Front Porch Mental Health Urgent Care facility in Newport and the St. Johnsbury office.

Showing up for mental health support is a courageous act, and sometimes our community members have an immediate need that impacts their ability to focus on their treatment. Comfort Cubbies provide essential items such as hygiene products, a change of clothes, and food to individuals when they arrive for mental health support and have not had personal access to these immediate needs. Having these basic needs met can provide immediate relief, helping someone feel safe, cared for, and supported.

For individuals seeking support, something as simple as clean clothes, a meal, or the ability to take care of personal hygiene can have a profound psychological, emotional, and physical impact, reducing stress, restoring dignity, and creating a sense of stability. By providing these supports, the Comfort Cubbies help NKHS staff and advocates focus on the whole person, ensuring that care includes comfort, respect, dignity, and the foundations of well-being.

As a current NKHS client shares:

For those of us who come to Front Porch during our darkest hours, these small gestures mean the world. They remind us that we are seen, valued, and not alone.

The campaign will begin on Tuesday, November 25, and run through December 5, 2025, with the goal of raising $7500 to stock the Comfort Cubbies for one full year.

At NKHS, we recognize that our clients are community members with inherent value and the right to belong and be treated with respect, regardless of their condition, status, or identity.

Those who are interested in supporting the Giving Tuesday campaign can visit https://nkhs.app.neoncrm.com/forms/givingtuesday2025 or https://nkhs.org/charitable-giving to support their efforts.

Northeast Kingdom Human Services is a State of Vermont Designated Agency serving all communities in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, comprising Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties. Our staff of over 500 provides case management, community and home support, residential care, psychiatry, medication management, individual therapy, group therapy, vocational supports, school-based counseling, emergency care, and respite services for 3400+ clients annually. In addition, we offer outreach and consultation services to communities, schools, and businesses in our service area. For more information, visit www.nkhs.org.

Media Contact

Kate Olney, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, 1 802-748-6350 1806, [email protected], www.nkhs.org

SOURCE Northeast Kingdom Human Services