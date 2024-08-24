Northeast Maglev Connects Local POC Leaders with Japan: A Journey of Innovation and Inclusion

The trip fostered cultural exchange and showcased cutting-edge transportation that could transform the Baltimore-Washington area and bring $4 billion in investment and business opportunities for regional minority- and women-owned businesses. Post this

"We were honored to be able to share such an incredible experience with this group of transformational leaders. Crucially, they're now able to speak to their lived experience when discussing the how the SCMAGLEV could benefit communities around the region," says Bill Scott, president and COO of Northeast Maglev.

The delegation took a ride on the existing SCMAGLEV train, giving them first-hand experience on the revolutionary train and a deeper understanding of how these advancements can create new opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses in the region. They also viewed the Kanagawa SCMAGLEV tunnel construction site. During their tour, they learned about how the tunnels are built, the technology used to power construction, and the strict safety standards the tunnels must adhere to.

Additionally, one of the destinations for the group was Nagoya, Japan's third-largest city, renowned for its manufacturing heritage and historic architecture. There, they saw how investment in the city's high-speed rail station spurred transit-oriented development (TOD) in the area, boosting the economy of the surrounding area. Once constructed, the Baltimore-Washington SCMAGLEV is expected to generate similar development in areas around its proposed stations.

