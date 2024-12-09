Northeastern University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Ebun Adebesin a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Ebun Adebesin a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Ebun Adebesin, a first-year graduate student, studies information systems at Northeastern University. Outside the classroom, she raises awareness about the "digital divide" and has provided computer literacy classes for children and adults from under-resourced backgrounds.

"I admire Ebun's dedication to making technology accessible to all people. Computer literacy is so important, and I'm excited that we can help Ebun use her education to close the digital divide," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Media Contact

Erin Noonan, SBB Research Group Foundation, 1-847-656-1111, [email protected], https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

SOURCE SBB Research Group Foundation