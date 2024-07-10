Northern Arizona University Partners with InScribe to Combat Imposter Syndrome and Boost Student Success Through Community Support

Digital Community Platform Sets the Foundation for Academic Success by Boosting First-Year Student Confidence and Belonging

DENVER and FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InScribe, a leading provider of digital community solutions for higher education, is excited to announce a new partnership with Northern Arizona University (NAU). This collaboration aims to set students up for success as they begin their academic journey by integrating InScribe's digital community platform into the student onboarding process. The community will offer a centralized, supportive space for students to connect, ask questions, foster a sense of belonging and address common challenges for incoming learners, such as imposter syndrome and self-doubt.

Starting this fall, first-year students at NAU will have access to InScribe's platform, offering a single location for peer and mentor interactions. This proactive approach to building community is designed to increase student satisfaction, resilience and overall success, directly impacting key outcomes for NAU's diverse student body.

"InScribe is thrilled to partner with Northern Arizona University to support students as they transition into their first year," said Ana Hernandez, Co-Founder and COO of InScribe. "By providing a digital community where students can connect and support each other, we are helping to create an environment that fosters confidence, belonging and academic success."

The integration of InScribe's platform into the institution's Canvas LMS is a key component of NAU's strategy to enhance the onboarding experience for new students. The digital community will serve as an on-demand space where all learners can seek support, connect with peers and find critical information and resources. This approach recognizes the struggles many first-year students face; they are often unsure how to navigate complicated processes, worried about their ability to succeed and unsure how to reach out for help. This partnership with InScribe will enable students to navigate their academic journey with greater ease and confidence.

"We recognize that the transition to university life can be challenging, especially for first-generation and non-traditional students experiencing imposter syndrome," said Terri Hayes, Associate Vice President, Academic Support at Northern Arizona University. "Our partnership with InScribe is a crucial step in ensuring that our students feel connected and supported from the moment they begin their program. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to student success and well-being."

The collaboration between InScribe and NAU is expected to deliver significant benefits, including increased student engagement, improved retention rates, and a stronger sense of community among first-year students. By addressing the unique challenges faced by incoming students, this partnership will create a more inclusive and supportive academic environment.

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at [https://www.inscribeapp.com/.

About the Northern Arizona University

Founded in 1899, Northern Arizona University is a community-engaged, high-research university that delivers an exceptional student-centered experience to its nearly 28,000 students in Flagstaff, at 22 statewide campuses and online. Building on a 123-year history of distinctive excellence, NAU aims to be the nation's preeminent engine of opportunity, vehicle of economic mobility and driver of social impact by delivering equitable postsecondary value in Arizona and beyond. NAU is committed to meeting talent with access and excellence through its impactful academic programs and enriching experiences, paving the way to a better future for the diverse students it serves and the communities they represent.

