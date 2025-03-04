Northern Commerce Expands Content Supply Chain and Data-Driven Personalization Capabilities with Acquisitions of Freedom Marketing and Project 3 Consulting

"The additions of Freedom Marketing and Project 3 Consulting unlock new growth opportunities for Northern by creating a unique next-generation service offering primed to drive digital transformation priorities for enterprise brands" - David Saunders, Associate Partner at Beringer Capital Post this

Founded in 2014 and based in Virginia, Freedom established itself as a leader in enterprise digital asset management and content supply chain consulting, becoming renowned for their technical expertise in Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Assets. Partners Beau Brewer and Aaron Baecker have spent the past decade understanding and improving holistic, end-to-end content supply chain processes for enterprise brands. As brands require greater content volume, variety, and velocity to meet customer experience expectations across myriad channels, and as enterprises seek opportunities to responsibly leverage generative and assistive artificial intelligence (AI) to scale operations, the content supply chain is set to transform the way brands create, manage, and distribute content. Enterprise brands are increasingly in need of partners with the strategic vision and technical skillsets required to activate brand and marketing content across paid and owned channels. Freedom specializes in helping organizations navigate these complexities, ensuring they adopt modern content supply chain processes to enable personalized experiences at scale.

"We're thrilled to be joining Northern," said Beau Brewer, founder of Freedom Marketing. "Our expertise in digital asset management is a natural fit with Northern's capabilities in digital experience and commerce. Together, we'll be able to provide deeper strategic guidance and implementation services to brands throughout the content supply chain and content lifecycle".

ABOUT PROJECT 3 CONSULTING

Established in 2020 by founder Scotty Hagen and based in Wisconsin, Project 3 operates at the intersection of customer data, analytics, tag management, and compliance. The firm provides strategy-led analytics and customer data solutions that power data-driven marketing strategies, business intelligence, and personalization initiatives. Project 3 helps global brands design complex analytics and reporting solutions to inform marketing and business strategy, evolve data collection and regulatory compliance practices for competitive advantage, and implement customer data platforms (CDPs) to enable personalization at scale. Project 3 has extensive experience in Adobe Analytics, Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), Google Analytics 360, and several CDPs, including Adobe's Real-Time CDP and Tealium.

"Joining Northern is an exciting next step for Project 3," said Scotty Hagen. "The partnership will allow us to enhance our enterprise service offering, tap into a broader vision for enterprise personalization, and align with a team that shares our perspective on the market's potential. Together, we're creating a more comprehensive solution for our global clients while accelerating our impact in the industry."

ABOUT NORTHERN COMMERCE

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Northern has been at the forefront of designing and implementing digital experience platforms and commerce solutions for industry leading brands and for public sector clients since 2015. Northern is a trusted strategic partner across leading technology ecosystems including Adobe, Acquia, and Salesforce.

Beringer Capital's strategic investment in Northern Commerce in November 2024 set the stage for an ambitious growth strategy centered on innovation and digital transformation. The acquisitions of Freedom and Project 3 are foundational to Beringer's value creation strategy focused on building a leading North American digital consultancy and supporting best-in-class Canadian companies on international expansion through accelerated organic growth and strategic M&A.

"Investing in companies at the forefront of digital innovation is core to our strategy, and these acquisitions further solidify Northern's position as a category leader," said David Saunders, Associate Partner at Beringer Capital. "The additions of Freedom Marketing and Project 3 Consulting unlock new growth opportunities for Northern by creating a unique next-generation service offering primed to drive digital transformation priorities for enterprise brands. We are excited to support Northern in this next phase of growth and look forward to seeing the value this expanded platform will bring to the market."

"Strategic M&A has always been part of Northern's strategy and a key driver of our evolution and growth as an organization," said Michael Delorenzi, President and Founder of Northern. "We have a strong track record of successfully integrating add-on acquisitions, ensuring that new capabilities seamlessly complement and strengthen our core offerings. Our approach remains focused on identifying strategic opportunities that align with our vision and delivering a fully integrated solution for our clients."

"As we look ahead, Northern is focused on bringing more innovative solutions to our enterprise clients," said Mark Kelley, CEO of Northern. "For brands to compete and win in the digital economy, they must continue maturing their ability to meet consumers' insatiable demand for content and rising expectations for personalized experiences. Achieving this requires marrying content strategy, data strategy, and marketing operations, as well as the responsible adoption of AI for internal and external use cases. The addition of Freedom Marketing and Project 3 Consulting significantly enhance our ability to be a strategic partner to our clients in the commercial and public sectors, bringing together world-class consulting and technology capabilities in content supply chain and customer data."

As Northern enters this next phase of growth, the executive leadership team is focused on leveraging synergies across its expanded platform, reinforcing relationships with technology partners, and helping brands ensure long-term success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

For more information, visit: www.northern.co

ABOUT BERINGER CAPITAL

Beringer Capital is a private equity firm specializing in the information, marketing, and technology sectors. The firm leverages its financial and intellectual capital to invest in middle-market companies that are strongly positioned to benefit from accelerating trends toward digital transformation. Beringer's focus on value creation, as well as its strong track record with add-on acquisitions, helps visionary leadership teams to deliver exceptional customer experience and accelerated growth.

Beringer Capital has offices in Toronto and New York.

For more information, visit: www.beringercapital.com

Media Contact

Chad Paparoni, Beringer Capital, 1 416-928-2166, [email protected]

SOURCE Beringer Capital