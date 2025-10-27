Northern Illinois University Partners with Neurotone AI to Train the Next Generation of Audiologists

Northern Illinois University students gain experience using modern aural rehabilitation techniques with Lace AI Pro.

DEKALB, Ill., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotone AI is proud to announce a new partnership with Northern Illinois University (NIU) to empower Doctor of Audiology students through hands-on access to Lace AI Pro, a next-generation auditory training platform. This collaboration enables students to experience firsthand how AI-driven tools can enhance listening and speech comprehension for individuals with hearing challenges.

By integrating Lace AI Pro into its clinical training, NIU is equipping future audiologists with direct experience using intelligent, patient-centered technology designed to improve outcomes in aural rehabilitation. The initiative underscores both organizations' shared mission to bridge innovation and education in hearing health.

"Our students will be working with technology that reflects where the field of audiology is heading," said Danica Billingsly, Clinical Associate Professor and Audiology Clinical Coordinator at NIU. "This partnership gives them an early advantage in understanding how data-driven tools can personalize therapy and improve patient engagement."

Neurotone AI is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration.

"We're thrilled to support NIU's forward-thinking approach to audiology education," said Rick Carlson, CEO of Neurotone AI. "By bringing Lace AI Pro into the classroom, we're helping train the next generation of clinicians to use advanced, evidence-based tools that make a tangible difference in patients' lives."

