Northern Iowa Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Iowa Athletics has signed a multiyear agreement with Taymar for the firm to handle ticket sales, effective August 1.

"UNI Athletics is pleased to partner with Taymar as we continue investing in the future of Panther Athletics," said Northern Iowa Director of Athletics Dr. Megan Franklin. "Their expertise in ticket sales will help us strengthen fan engagement, expand our reach throughout the region and create new opportunities to connect with our programs."

Taymar will hire a General Manager and an Account Executive to lead outgoing ticket sales efforts in the Cedar Falls-Waterloo community.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Megan Franklin, Scott Peace and the entire Northern Iowa Athletics team," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Panther fans have a well-earned reputation for their passion and support, and we are excited to collaborate with Megan's team to grow attendance and strengthen connections throughout the Cedar Valley."

Northern Iowa represents Taymar's fourth client in the Missouri Valley Conference (Drake, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso) and its second client in the state of Iowa (Drake).

"We've made great inroads in the Midwest and in particular, the Missouri Valley Conference," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "We have pursued Northern Iowa for some time and are pumped to go to work for Megan and her outstanding team."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a national college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service and increased goal alignment.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar, 1 7045073559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar