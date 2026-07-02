Northern Virginia Gets More Benjamin Moore Options: Aboff's Paints Announces Multiple New Store Openings

Contractors and homeowners looking to buy Benjamin Moore in Northern Virginia now have seven additional locations to choose from as Aboff's Paints expands into the DC Metro area for the first time.

FAIRFAX, Va., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aboff's Paints has expanded into Northern Virginia for the first time in the company's history. The company welcomed seven locations to its growing network, increasing access to Benjamin Moore paint and painting supplies throughout the DC Metro area.

The expansion began in April 2026 with the addition of six Vienna Paint and Decorating Co. locations. Aboff's Paints then welcomed Virginia Paint Center in June 2026. The company now operates seven locations across Northern Virginia, its first market outside New York since its founding in 1929.

Through the expansion, Aboff's Paints will continue the legacy established by Vienna Paint, which has served customers in the region for 40 years. Customers visiting the newly added locations can continue to expect access to the Benjamin Moore products they rely on, along with the knowledgeable teams already serving their local communities.

Where Can People Buy Benjamin Moore in Northern Virginia?

Contractors and homeowners searching for where to buy Benjamin Moore in Northern Virginia can find seven Aboff's Paints locations across the region:

Fairfax

Vienna

Herndon

Sterling

Chantilly

Manassas

Gainesville

For customers of the former Vienna Paint and Virginia Paint Center locations, day-to-day operations remain largely unchanged. Existing stores remain open, familiar team members continue to serve local customers and the premium Benjamin Moore products available at those locations will remain part of the offering.

Customers can also explore colors from Benjamin Moore's Classics collections, a range of Benjamin Moore favorites known for their timeless appeal. The collection includes shades designed to complement both traditional and modern spaces.

The expansion also creates opportunities for future improvements. Planned updates include bigger product selections, additional tools and supplies for contractors and DIY customers, store enhancements, and a new online shopping experience.

Moreover, Aboff's Paints has refreshed its Gainesville location, expanding product lines, improving organization, and enhancing inventory to support painting and home renovation projects. Customers can enjoy the improved shopping experience starting from July 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to the most common questions about Aboff's Paints' new store openings.

How many locations has Aboff's Paints added in Northern Virginia?

Aboff's Paints now operates seven locations in Northern Virginia. Six locations joined the company through Vienna Paint and Decorating Co. in April 2026, and Virginia Paint Center joined in June 2026.

Will Benjamin Moore products still be available?

Yes, the premium Benjamin Moore products customers have relied on will continue to be available at the Northern Virginia locations.

What changes can customers expect?

Customers will continue to visit the same neighborhood stores and work with familiar staff. Over time, Aboff's Paints plans to introduce expanded product selections, store enhancements, additional tools and supplies and a new online shopping experience.

About Aboff's Paints

Aboff's Paints is a family-owned and operated company that serves contractors and homeowners with paint, stains, primers, supplies and expert product guidance. Four generations of the Aboff family have continued the company's commitment to providing trusted paint brands, knowledgeable service and a top-notch customer experience. The company now operates locations across the New York and DC Metro markets.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Aboff's Paints, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://aboffs.com/

SOURCE Aboff’s Paints