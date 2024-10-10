Northern Virginia Technology Council Announces 2024 NVTC Cyber50 Honorees

Region to Celebrate Top Cyber Companies, Government Contractors, and Executives on October 29, 2024
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the leading trade association representing the National Capital Region's technology community, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 NVTC Cyber50 Awards. This prestigious recognition honors the top leaders, cyber companies, and government contractors who are making significant contributions to the region's influential cybersecurity landscape. The honorees exemplify excellence in the cyber field, pushing the boundaries of what's possible and enhancing the region's reputation as one of the nation's signature cybersecurity hubs.
"Cybersecurity threats continue to evolve at an exponential pace, so it has never been more important for companies and agencies to keep pace," said Bruce Caswell, Chair, NVTC Board of Directors and CEO, Maximus. "NVTC member companies understand that cyber is the foundation of any successful modernization project. This year's Cyber50 honorees have established themselves as leaders, showcasing the future of cyber through innovative approaches like Zero Trust and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence."
"Our Cyber50 Awards recognize the exceptional talent, groundbreaking innovations, and future leaders in our tech community," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Cybersecurity is at the forefront of protecting our nation's infrastructure, economy, and security, and these companies and professionals are not only addressing today's critical threats, but also shaping the future of the industry. NVTC is proud to celebrate their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our digital world."
The extensive selection process for the Cyber50 Awards included a panel of independent judges who evaluated nearly 100 nominations on their innovation, impact and leadership in cybersecurity. Esteemed panelists were Paul Beckman (ManTech Corporation), Andy McEnroe (Raymond James), Kevin DeSanto (KippsDeSanto & Co.), Guy Filippelli (Squadra Ventures), Greg Nossaman (G Squared Capital Partners) and Renee Wynn (RP Wynn Consulting). The judges' combination of expertise and experience is paramount in celebrating this year's honored companies and individuals.
Honorees will be recognized at the 2024 NVTC Cyber Summit and Cyber50 Awards held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 1:00 – 7:30 PM EST, at Valo Park in Tysons. To learn more and purchase tickets, please click here
Congratulations to the esteemed 2024 Cyber50 Honorees:
Cyber Company/ GovCon
- Adlumin
- ArmorText
- Caveonix
- Corsha
- Cynalytica
- GuidePoint Security
- Gunnison Consulting Group
- Intelligent Waves
- Mastercard
- Quokka
- RegScale
- Shift5
- ShorePoint
- Telos Corporation
- Tenable
- Two Six Technologies
- Valiant Solutions
- Walacor Corporation
Cyber Executives
- Alissa Abdullah, Mastercard
- Tom Afferton, Peraton
- Peter Anderson, CSCI (Computer Systems Center Incorporated)
- Raji Bezwada, JCS Solutions
- Suzanne Campbell, Splunk, a Cisco Company
- Marjorie Dickman, BlackBerry
- Katherine Gronberg, NightDragon
- LaLisha Hurt, Splunk, a Cisco Company
- Bhanu Jagasia, bladestack.io
- Robert Johnston, Adlumin
- Atchut Kanthamani, Softrams
- Tom Marlow, Dark Wolf Solutions
- Brad Medairy, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Oki Mek, Microsoft
- Cherilyn Pascoe, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence
- Gregory C. Thompson, Jr., Vantage Data Centers
- Eric Trexler, Palo Alto Networks
- Jon Willis, SOSi
- Ira Winkler, CYE
Rising Stars
- Melissa Andrews, Splunk, a Cisco Company
- Robert Carloff, Cyber News Live
- Chris Christianson, Edgewater Federal Solutions
- Ian Garrett, Phalanx
- Chris Gogoel, Quokka
- Cory Jackson, Iron Bow Technologies
- Ali Jafari, Excella
- Gayatri Joshi, Customer Value Partners (CVP)
- Brian McCord, Legion X
- Jordan Sembower, Google
- Ronak Shah, Shift5
- Jeremy Snyder, FireTail
- Min Xu, Mastercard
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)
NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions and nonprofit organizations. More than 470 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at http://www.nvtc.org.
