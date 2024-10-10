Northern Virginia Technology Council Announces 2024 NVTC Cyber50 Honorees

Region to Celebrate Top Cyber Companies, Government Contractors, and Executives on October 29, 2024

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the leading trade association representing the National Capital Region's technology community, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 NVTC Cyber50 Awards. This prestigious recognition honors the top leaders, cyber companies, and government contractors who are making significant contributions to the region's influential cybersecurity landscape. The honorees exemplify excellence in the cyber field, pushing the boundaries of what's possible and enhancing the region's reputation as one of the nation's signature cybersecurity hubs.

"Cybersecurity threats continue to evolve at an exponential pace, so it has never been more important for companies and agencies to keep pace," said Bruce Caswell, Chair, NVTC Board of Directors and CEO, Maximus. "NVTC member companies understand that cyber is the foundation of any successful modernization project. This year's Cyber50 honorees have established themselves as leaders, showcasing the future of cyber through innovative approaches like Zero Trust and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence."

"Our Cyber50 Awards recognize the exceptional talent, groundbreaking innovations, and future leaders in our tech community," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Cybersecurity is at the forefront of protecting our nation's infrastructure, economy, and security, and these companies and professionals are not only addressing today's critical threats, but also shaping the future of the industry. NVTC is proud to celebrate their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our digital world."

The extensive selection process for the Cyber50 Awards included a panel of independent judges who evaluated nearly 100 nominations on their innovation, impact and leadership in cybersecurity. Esteemed panelists were Paul Beckman (ManTech Corporation), Andy McEnroe (Raymond James), Kevin DeSanto (KippsDeSanto & Co.), Guy Filippelli (Squadra Ventures), Greg Nossaman (G Squared Capital Partners) and Renee Wynn (RP Wynn Consulting). The judges' combination of expertise and experience is paramount in celebrating this year's honored companies and individuals.

Honorees will be recognized at the 2024 NVTC Cyber Summit and Cyber50 Awards held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 1:00 – 7:30 PM EST, at Valo Park in Tysons. To learn more and purchase tickets, please click here

Congratulations to the esteemed 2024 Cyber50 Honorees:

Cyber Company/ GovCon

Adlumin

ArmorText

Caveonix

Corsha

Cynalytica

GuidePoint Security

Gunnison Consulting Group

Intelligent Waves

Mastercard

Quokka

RegScale

Shift5

ShorePoint

Telos Corporation

Tenable

Two Six Technologies

Valiant Solutions

Walacor Corporation

Cyber Executives

Alissa Abdullah , Mastercard

, Mastercard Tom Afferton , Peraton

, Peraton Peter Anderson , CSCI (Computer Systems Center Incorporated)

, CSCI (Computer Systems Center Incorporated) Raji Bezwada , JCS Solutions

, JCS Solutions Suzanne Campbell , Splunk, a Cisco Company

, Splunk, a Cisco Company Marjorie Dickman , BlackBerry

, BlackBerry Katherine Gronberg , NightDragon

, NightDragon LaLisha Hurt , Splunk, a Cisco Company

, Splunk, a Cisco Company Bhanu Jagasia , bladestack.io

, bladestack.io Robert Johnston , Adlumin

, Adlumin Atchut Kanthamani, Softrams

Tom Marlow , Dark Wolf Solutions

, Dark Wolf Solutions Brad Medairy , Booz Allen Hamilton

, Oki Mek, Microsoft

Cherilyn Pascoe , National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence

, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Gregory C. Thompson, Jr. , Vantage Data Centers

, Vantage Data Centers Eric Trexler , Palo Alto Networks

, Palo Alto Networks Jon Willis , SOSi

, SOSi Ira Winkler , CYE

Rising Stars

Melissa Andrews , Splunk, a Cisco Company

, Splunk, a Cisco Company Robert Carloff , Cyber News Live

, Cyber News Live Chris Christianson , Edgewater Federal Solutions

, Edgewater Federal Solutions Ian Garrett , Phalanx

, Phalanx Chris Gogoel , Quokka

, Quokka Cory Jackson , Iron Bow Technologies

, Iron Bow Technologies Ali Jafari , Excella

, Excella Gayatri Joshi , Customer Value Partners (CVP)

, Customer Value Partners (CVP) Brian McCord , Legion X

, Legion X Jordan Sembower , Google

, Google Ronak Shah , Shift5

, Shift5 Jeremy Snyder , FireTail

, FireTail Min Xu , Mastercard

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions and nonprofit organizations. More than 470 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at http://www.nvtc.org.

Media Contact

Tarin Horan

Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

[email protected]

703-946-0319

Media Contact

Tarin Horan, NVTC, 7039460319, [email protected], www.nvtc.org

SOURCE NVTC