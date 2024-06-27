Northern Virginia Technology Council Announces New Class of 2027 Board of Directors

NVTC appoints 20 industry-leading professionals to its Board

MCLEAN, Va., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the region's technology community, today announced the appointment of 20 industry leaders to its Board of Directors for fiscal year 2025. The incoming Class of 2027 will join NVTC's current Board and guide the council's strategic efforts to fuel its mission. NVTC is committed to accelerating tech innovation and promoting a world-class workforce to create a thriving tech community in Northern Virginia.

"Northern Virginia continues to propel innovation in the state and in the country. Our collective endeavor in pioneering sectors, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, 5G technologies, digital innovation, biometrics, and the expanding realms of aviation and aerospace, continues to set our region apart," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO. "With a continued focus on broadening the diversity of the NVTC Board, our aim is to mirror the rich diversity and scope of our tech community, inviting leadership that is committed to and passionate about elevating our region to the forefront of the global technology stage, ensuring its position as a vibrant and thriving technology center."

Echoing Taylor's sentiments, Bruce Caswell, NVTC chair and president and CEO, Maximus, shared his vision for the organization's forward momentum. "I am inspired daily by the energy and innovation that define the tech sector in Northern Virginia. Our mission is clear - to connect, influence, and innovate, thereby ensuring our region leads in the areas of tech advancements, workforce development, and economic growth. The NVTC Board of Directors is passionately committed to fostering a prosperous future for the tech industry in Northern Virginia and the wider global community."

The NVTC Board of Directors consists of 78 voting members, honorary members, and senior advisory members. The NVTC membership elected the following 20 individuals to the NVTC Board of Directors for a three-year-term as the Class of 2027.

Chris Balcik , Samsung

, Samsung Melinda Covert , Deloitte

, Deloitte Matt Desch , Iridium

, Iridium Susan Fallon-Brown , Monster Worldwide

, Monster Worldwide John Goodman , Accenture Federal Services

, Accenture Federal Services Tag Greason, QTS

Craig Halliday , Unanet

, Unanet Ximena Hartsock , BuildWithin

, BuildWithin Bob Hughes , Deltek

, Deltek Tim Hurlebaus , CGI

, CGI Joel Kallett , Clearsight Advisors

, Clearsight Advisors Candice Ling , Microsoft

, Microsoft Troy Paino , University of Mary Washington

, Leigh Palmer , Google

, Google Mitch Plonski , Shift5

, Shift5 Michelle Reid , Fairfax County Public Schools

, Public Schools Katherine Rowe , William & Mary

, William & Mary John Wasson , ICF

, ICF Mitch Weintraub , Cherry Bekaert

, Greg Wheeless , Truist

In addition, NVTC announced that Amy Gilliland, General Dynamics Information Technology, will extend her vice chair term by one year, through fiscal year 2025.

Chair Caswell also made the following eight appointments to the Board:

Tim Borchert , Tria Federal

, Tria Federal Courtney Bromley , Voyager Labs

, Voyager Labs Cliff Chiet , iHeartMedia

, iHeartMedia Kelly Hernandez , Clark Construction

, Clark Construction Matt Kull , Inova Health

, Inova Health Lorraine Lavet , Korn Ferry

, John Mengucci , CACI

, CACI Matt Strottman , In-Q-Tel

Finally, the NVTC Board of Directors approved the following midterm Board replacement seats in the Classes of 2025 and 2026.

Class of 2026

Charlie King , James Madison University

, Michael Weigand , Squadra

Class of 2025

Maisha Glover , McKinsey & Co.

, McKinsey & Co. Laura Ipsen , Ellucian

, Ellucian Rick Tossavainen , Dark Wolf Solutions

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 470 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at http://www.nvtc.org.

