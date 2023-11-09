Northern Virginia Technology Council Announces the 2023 NVTC Cyber50 Honorees

Region to Celebrate Top Cyber Companies, Government Contractors and Executives on November 16, 2023
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the National Capital Region's technology community, today announced the 2023 NVTC Cyber50, which honors the top cyber companies, government contractors and leaders in the region's technology community. This award recognizes the cyber companies and professionals who are driving innovation, pushing the boundaries in launching new cyber solutions, and contributing to the region's ongoing stature as one of the nation's premier cybersecurity hubs.
"The exponential growth of generative AI is changing the cybersecurity landscape in new ways, presenting both pros and cons. It will significantly improve cyber defenses at a scale never before possible, but it will also equip bad actors with more powerful tools to do harm. The recent White House EO on AI is a step towards striking the right balance between innovation and regulation," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "This year NVTC will recognize 50 industry leaders – from a list of nearly 80 nominations – paving the way in cybersecurity and generative AI, while advancing cybersecurity technology to make our nation, communities and workplaces safer."
A panel of independent judges — including Darren Appanah (VP, Grotech), Ian Fagan (CISO, Telos), Alicia Lynch, Shooter Star (Client Advisor, Brown Advisory) and Matt Strottman (EVP and COO, In-Q-Tel) reviewed each of the nominations. This year's Cyber50 list comprises 27 cyber companies and government contractors and 23 professionals who exhibit the dedication, innovation and ability to advance cybersecurity technology and anticipate the threat of future cybercrimes.
Honorees will be recognized at the 2023 NVTC Cyber Summit and Cyber50 Awards held on Thursday, November 16, 2023, 2:00 – 7:00 PM EST, at Valo Park in Tysons. Learn more about the event and buy tickets here.
Congratulations to the 2023 NVTC Cyber50 honorees below:
Cyber50 Companies and GovCons
- BrainGu
- Canopy Software
- Carahsoft Technology Corp.
- Caveonix
- CodeLock, Inc
- Dark Wolf Solutions, LLC.
- Easy Dynamics Corporation
- Electrosoft Services, Inc.
- Evolver
- Excella
- ExtraHop
- FireTail
- GuidePoint Security
- Gunnison Consulting Group
- Intelligent Waves
- Peraton
- Quokka
- REDLattice
- RegScale
- ShorePoint, Inc.
- Softrams
- Splunk
- SyncDog
- Telos Corporation
- Tenable
- UltraViolet Cyber
- Virtru
Cyber50 Executives
- John Ayers, REDLattice
- Chris Brown, Immuta
- Meaghan Bouchoux Carter, Gunnison Consulting Group
- Liza Wilson Durant, PhD, George Mason University
- Kelly Harris, ID Technologies, A CACI Company
- Doug Howard, Pondurance
- Marqus Hutchinson, Intelligent Waves
- George Kamis, Forcepoint G2CI
- Amanda Kane, Guidehouse
- Atchut Kanthamani, Softrams
- Jeff Karrels, Two Six Technologies
- John McGloughlin, GuardSight Inc, an Iron Bow Technologies Company
- George McKenzie, UltraViolet Cyber
- Brian Morrison, General Dynamics Mission Systems
- Kaus Phaltankar, Caveonix
- Kelly Rozumalski, Booz Allen Hamilton
- John Sahlin, GDIT
- Matthew Stern, Hypori
- Hank Thomas, Strategic Cyber Ventures
- Gregory Thompson, Vantage Data Centers
- Michael Volk, GuidePoint Security
- Mike Weigand, Shift5
- John Wood, Telos Corporation
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)
NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions and nonprofit organizations. More than 460 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at http://www.nvtc.org.
Media Contact
Tarin Horan
Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)
[email protected]
703-946-0319
Media Contact
Tarin Horan, NVTC, 7039460319, [email protected], www.nvtc.org
SOURCE Northern Virginia Technology Council
Share this article