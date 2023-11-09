Northern Virginia Technology Council Announces the 2023 NVTC Cyber50 Honorees

Region to Celebrate Top Cyber Companies, Government Contractors and Executives on November 16, 2023

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the National Capital Region's technology community, today announced the 2023 NVTC Cyber50, which honors the top cyber companies, government contractors and leaders in the region's technology community. This award recognizes the cyber companies and professionals who are driving innovation, pushing the boundaries in launching new cyber solutions, and contributing to the region's ongoing stature as one of the nation's premier cybersecurity hubs.

"The exponential growth of generative AI is changing the cybersecurity landscape in new ways, presenting both pros and cons. It will significantly improve cyber defenses at a scale never before possible, but it will also equip bad actors with more powerful tools to do harm. The recent White House EO on AI is a step towards striking the right balance between innovation and regulation," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "This year NVTC will recognize 50 industry leaders – from a list of nearly 80 nominations – paving the way in cybersecurity and generative AI, while advancing cybersecurity technology to make our nation, communities and workplaces safer."

A panel of independent judges — including Darren Appanah (VP, Grotech), Ian Fagan (CISO, Telos), Alicia Lynch, Shooter Star (Client Advisor, Brown Advisory) and Matt Strottman (EVP and COO, In-Q-Tel) reviewed each of the nominations. This year's Cyber50 list comprises 27 cyber companies and government contractors and 23 professionals who exhibit the dedication, innovation and ability to advance cybersecurity technology and anticipate the threat of future cybercrimes.

Honorees will be recognized at the 2023 NVTC Cyber Summit and Cyber50 Awards held on Thursday, November 16, 2023, 2:00 – 7:00 PM EST, at Valo Park in Tysons. Learn more about the event and buy tickets here.

Congratulations to the 2023 NVTC Cyber50 honorees below:

Cyber50 Companies and GovCons

BrainGu

Canopy Software

Carahsoft Technology Corp.

Caveonix

CodeLock, Inc

Dark Wolf Solutions, LLC.

Easy Dynamics Corporation

Electrosoft Services, Inc.

Evolver

Excella

ExtraHop

FireTail

GuidePoint Security

Gunnison Consulting Group

Intelligent Waves

Peraton

Quokka

REDLattice

RegScale

ShorePoint, Inc.

Softrams

Splunk

SyncDog

Telos Corporation

Tenable

UltraViolet Cyber

Virtru

Cyber50 Executives

John Ayers, REDLattice

Chris Brown, Immuta

Meaghan Bouchoux Carter, Gunnison Consulting Group

Liza Wilson Durant, PhD, George Mason University

Kelly Harris, ID Technologies, A CACI Company

Doug Howard, Pondurance

Marqus Hutchinson, Intelligent Waves

George Kamis, Forcepoint G2CI

Amanda Kane, Guidehouse

Atchut Kanthamani, Softrams

Jeff Karrels, Two Six Technologies

John McGloughlin, GuardSight Inc, an Iron Bow Technologies Company

George McKenzie, UltraViolet Cyber

Brian Morrison, General Dynamics Mission Systems

Kaus Phaltankar, Caveonix

Kelly Rozumalski, Booz Allen Hamilton

John Sahlin, GDIT

Matthew Stern, Hypori

Hank Thomas, Strategic Cyber Ventures

Gregory Thompson, Vantage Data Centers

Michael Volk, GuidePoint Security

Mike Weigand, Shift5

John Wood, Telos Corporation

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions and nonprofit organizations. More than 460 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at http://www.nvtc.org.

